Detroit News

Trio of Lions players battling illness all active; Williams, Joyner out for Jets

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions had a trio of players listed as questionable due to an illness heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, but all three are active for the contest. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and running back and return man Justin Jackson are all suiting up.
Detroit News

Lions notes: Assessing Elliott's injury, offensive line success and Carolina's QB

Allen Park — One day after Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott exited because of a shoulder injury, the team still didn't have an update on his long-term prognosis. "We’re getting studies on him right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I know he was a little tender, the shoulder hurt a little bit, but we’ll know a lot more this afternoon."
Detroit News

Monday's NFL: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder

Philadelphia — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status is uncertain for Philadelphia's game at Dallas, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke...
Detroit News

Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive

Green Bay, Wis. — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good...
Detroit News

Film review: How the Jets held the Lions' offense in check until final play

When at or near full strength, the Detroit Lions offense has been explosive this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. So heading into Sunday, the New York Jets served as a litmus test for the unit. The combination of an outstanding defense — particularly against the pass — in chilly, outdoor conditions offered a chance for the Lions to rubber-stamp the potency of its attack.
Detroit News

Recap: Lions survive battle with Jets, escape with 20-17 win

The Lions played very poorly for most of this game. The offense couldn't get anything going and the defense had lapses in coverage. But they still found a way to win their sixth game in seven tries, 20-17. A late TD pass to Brock Wright on 4th and inches gave...
