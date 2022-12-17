Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Several Lions get surge of support in final batch of fan Pro Bowl balloting
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions had been polling well in Pro Bowl voting this year, but several of the team's players surged up the ballot as the league closed fan voting late last week. In total, 10 Lions players finished among the top 10 at their position, led...
Detroit News
Trio of Lions players battling illness all active; Williams, Joyner out for Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions had a trio of players listed as questionable due to an illness heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, but all three are active for the contest. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and running back and return man Justin Jackson are all suiting up.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Assessing Elliott's injury, offensive line success and Carolina's QB
Allen Park — One day after Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott exited because of a shoulder injury, the team still didn't have an update on his long-term prognosis. "We’re getting studies on him right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I know he was a little tender, the shoulder hurt a little bit, but we’ll know a lot more this afternoon."
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions taking on Campbell's demeanor, Okwara's surge, Goff's throws
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. One of the more interesting things Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game was his honest assessment of the mood of his team after the first half.
Detroit News
Monday's NFL: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
Philadelphia — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status is uncertain for Philadelphia's game at Dallas, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke...
Detroit News
Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive
Green Bay, Wis. — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good...
Detroit News
Film review: How the Jets held the Lions' offense in check until final play
When at or near full strength, the Detroit Lions offense has been explosive this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. So heading into Sunday, the New York Jets served as a litmus test for the unit. The combination of an outstanding defense — particularly against the pass — in chilly, outdoor conditions offered a chance for the Lions to rubber-stamp the potency of its attack.
Detroit News
Recap: Lions survive battle with Jets, escape with 20-17 win
The Lions played very poorly for most of this game. The offense couldn't get anything going and the defense had lapses in coverage. But they still found a way to win their sixth game in seven tries, 20-17. A late TD pass to Brock Wright on 4th and inches gave...
Detroit News
Lions notes: 'Iron man' Kalif Raymond stars in victory over Jets, his former team
East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond tried to downplay the personal significance of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, but anyone who has followed his career knows how his time with the Jets ended when he played for the franchise five years ago. Raymond suited...
Detroit News
The News' Justin Rogers discusses Lions' win over the Jets
It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't matter. The Lions have now won six of the last seven, getting back to .500 and inching closer in the playoff race.
Detroit News
To sign or not to sign? That's the question for many star high school football players
Sterling Anderson is still waiting for a Division 1 offer after helping Detroit King repeat as Division 3 state champion while developing into one of the premier all-purpose running backs in the state. Anderson used his 4.4 speed to rush for 1,226 yards and 15 touchdowns while grabbing 48 passes...
