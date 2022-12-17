ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamza Yassin hugs Jowita Przystal after winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Francesca Casonato
 3 days ago

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal have become the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

This video shows the emotional moment Hamza Yassin hugged and kissed his dance partner after winning the competition during the last episode, which aired on Saturday (17 December).

The pair competed against Fleur East and partner Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez in the grand final, gaining the favour of the public vote, with judges ’ scores serving only as guidelines.

