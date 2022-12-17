ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Officer cleared in deadly SE Portland shooting in July 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Southeast Portland back in July. A grand jury returned a not true bill last week and found Ofc. Joshua Dyk’s use of force was justified, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ring in the new year safely with free rides on TriMet buses, MAX trains, and streetcars. In partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), all TriMet public transit vehicles will be providing free rides from 8 p.m. until the end of service. By working with...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

YVYV: Multnomah County Chair elect Jessica Vega Pederson

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're just two weeks from 2023 and the new year brings a new leader to Multnomah County. The position is currently held by Deborah Kafoury. Due to term limits, she couldn't run again for Chair of Multnomah County. Voters elected Jessica Vega Pederson to the position...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital

Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Shop Local, Be Local!

Shop local, Be local! Shatrine Krake, Director of the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn, joined us to share a new program that could reward you for shopping local. Now through January 31st, visit participating businesses throughout Lake Oswego and West Linn to earn up to $250...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy