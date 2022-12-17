Read full article on original website
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Officer cleared in deadly SE Portland shooting in July 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Southeast Portland back in July. A grand jury returned a not true bill last week and found Ofc. Joshua Dyk’s use of force was justified, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
KATU.com
Shooting in parking lot of Emanuel Hospital in N. Portland, no reports of injuries: police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say there was a shooting Monday in the parking lot outside of the emergency room at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland. Reports came in at about 1:15 p.m. Monday of gunfire in the 2800 block of North Gantenbein Avenue, at the parking lot for Emanuel’s emergency entrance.
KATU.com
Rolling shootout in SE Portland, police say one injured person dropped off at hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one person may have been wounded Saturday night in a shooting involving people in two cars that were driving through Southeast Portland, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 99th Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses said people...
KATU.com
Man charged with arson in 4 late-night Salem fires was angry about gambling losses
SALEM, Ore. — The investigation into four arson fires set in northeast Salem has been completed, with the suspect claiming he set the fires due to anger over a recent gambling loss. Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz, 28, was arrested and charged with:. Arson in the second degree. Criminal mischief in the...
KATU.com
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Man shot by police Saturday night in Longview has died
VANCOUVER, Wash — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday evening on the officer involved shooting from Saturday in Longview. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital. Officials say that the man shot by police has been...
KATU.com
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Northeast Portland; Sandy Boulevard closed for investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed near 141st and Northeast Sandy Boulevard tonight at just about 6:25 p.m. Officers from North Precinct were sent to the crash and upon arrival, found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
KATU.com
Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Just before midnight, officers from Longview Police received a call that a man was armed with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officials say he was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside. Longview Police requested help from neighboring agencies and tried to contact the subject.
KATU.com
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
KATU.com
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
KATU.com
Petition with almost 800 signatures seeks to stop Safe Rest Village in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — The group Neighbors 4 Safe Smart Shelters has submitted a petition with nearly 800 signatures to stop the building of a Safe Rest Village on Northwest Naito Parkway. “I’m really concerned about the safety in the neighborhood,” said Megan Ziskovsky, who lives at a waterfront complex...
KATU.com
Former Portland non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing $320K in COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former director of a Portland-area non-profit pleaded guilty to stealing more than $320,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Theodore Johnson, 62, of Portland, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank fraud. Court documents...
KATU.com
I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions, 1 person killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-84 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy, windy conditions and multiple traffic collisions in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning. The initial closure was announced shortly after 5 a.m., with just the eastbound...
KATU.com
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
KATU.com
TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ring in the new year safely with free rides on TriMet buses, MAX trains, and streetcars. In partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), all TriMet public transit vehicles will be providing free rides from 8 p.m. until the end of service. By working with...
KATU.com
City of Portland to shut off majority of 'Benson Bubblers' as cold arctic air arrives
PORTLAND, Ore. — Most of the famed Benson Bubblers will be turned off as the cold weather comes pouring in. Officials with the Portland Water Bureau say for those who rely on the fountains for drinking water, three of them will stay on. You can find the working bubblers...
KATU.com
YVYV: Multnomah County Chair elect Jessica Vega Pederson
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're just two weeks from 2023 and the new year brings a new leader to Multnomah County. The position is currently held by Deborah Kafoury. Due to term limits, she couldn't run again for Chair of Multnomah County. Voters elected Jessica Vega Pederson to the position...
KATU.com
OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital
Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
KATU.com
Shop Local, Be Local!
Shop local, Be local! Shatrine Krake, Director of the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn, joined us to share a new program that could reward you for shopping local. Now through January 31st, visit participating businesses throughout Lake Oswego and West Linn to earn up to $250...
