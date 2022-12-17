Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
Related
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
Drunken Man Charged With Harassing People At Cumberland County Truck Stop: Police
A Philadelphia man was arrested in Cumberland County after police said he drunkenly harassed shoppers at a truck stop. Authorities were called to the truck stop in Middlesex Township on Sunday, Dec. 18 for reports of a person "stumbling around" the store, officials said in a release. Officers arrived to...
WPFO
Maine man accused of shooting family member in Rumford, victim in critical condition
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a family member in Rumford on Monday. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rt. 2 around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WPFO
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WPFO
Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
WPFO
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
Arrest made in connection with Portland housing complex shooting on July 4
PORTLAND, Maine — An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4 at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland. Officers with the U.S. Marshal Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as state and local agencies in Massachusetts, arrested 46-year-old Hamza Hassan, a Monday news release from the Portland Police Department stated.
WGME
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
WPFO
Police searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect
OAKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning. Police say the suspect robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street around 9:50 a.m. He then left on foot. The only description police gave of the suspect is that he...
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
WPFO
Man injured in Hallowell shooting
HALLOWELL (WGME) - One man is in the hospital Sunday night after police responded to a shooting in Hallowell. The Kennebec Journal reports police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on Second Street. Police say the victim and suspect know each other. They add that there is no...
WPFO
Buxton police chief on paid administrative leave 'pending internal investigation'
BUXTON (WGME) -- Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline has been placed on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation.”. Buxton Select Board Chair Frank Pulsoni told the CBS I-Team that Cline was put on leave last Thursday, but can’t comment further. Pulsoni did say they are “just getting...
WPFO
Police make arrest in Fourth of July shooting in Portland's Kennedy Park housing complex
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in the Kennedy Park housing complex on the Fourth of July. Police say 46-year-old Hamza Hassan was arrested in Massachusetts Monday. Hassan was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct. “It...
Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of...
WPFO
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WMUR.com
NH man accused of fleeing crash scene in Florida, hiding in utility closet
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been accused of running from the scene of a crash in Florida. Police said Ian Maldonado, 30, hit a stop sign early Friday morning and then took off on foot, abandoning the vehicle. Cocoa Beach police said he was arrested...
WMTW
Florida man in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run that left a Florida man critically hurt Saturday night. Officers responded to Cascade Road a report of a man lying unconscious in the street just after 9:30 p.m., where it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
WPFO
Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
Comments / 0