ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
RUMFORD, ME
WPFO

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WPFO

Police searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect

OAKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning. Police say the suspect robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street around 9:50 a.m. He then left on foot. The only description police gave of the suspect is that he...
OAKLAND, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH
WPFO

Man injured in Hallowell shooting

HALLOWELL (WGME) - One man is in the hospital Sunday night after police responded to a shooting in Hallowell. The Kennebec Journal reports police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on Second Street. Police say the victim and suspect know each other. They add that there is no...
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy