Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Hidden Kin (New Season Premiere)
Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app. On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actors Julia Roberts and Edward Norton discover their hidden connections to history and each other. Season 9 highlights the genealogical backgrounds and ancestral stories of prominent guests...
