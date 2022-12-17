Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October.

Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event.

Last November, Airstrip Attack came to Abilene, but due to cold weather, only brought out around 1100 people. Here are some photos from the event:

Airstrip Attack will return October 28-29 and have asked for a contract so the event may return to Abilene for the next five years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.