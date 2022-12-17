ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

By Shelly Womack
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTOHO_0jmJZVkj00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October.

Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event.

New development at the Abilene Regional Airport: Three projects in the works

Last November, Airstrip Attack came to Abilene, but due to cold weather, only brought out around 1100 people. Here are some photos from the event:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9aXr_0jmJZVkj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVEEU_0jmJZVkj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eqqi_0jmJZVkj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVTkL_0jmJZVkj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbPtj_0jmJZVkj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXmJd_0jmJZVkj00
Events in Abilene this weekend

Airstrip Attack will return October 28-29 and have asked for a contract so the event may return to Abilene for the next five years.

