Whole Foods' Lux Orange-Scented Chocolate Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. People have been enjoying the chocolate-orange combination for centuries — yes, centuries. According to Carambar & Co, Joseph Terry created a yummy chocolate and candied orange peel treat all the way back in 1823. Does that name sound familiar? The Terry's Chocolate Orange we know and love today came into being in 1932, with more than 44 million sold each year (via Confectionary News).
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season
Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
What Exactly Is A 'Wet Burrito'?
Picture this: it's a late December night, and suddenly, you get a severe case of the munchies. Many people may opt for the humble burrito, whether made at home or enjoyed in a Tex-Mex restaurant of their choice. Statista reveals that in 2017, people in the U.S. voted with their wallets for the best restaurants selling burritos. In first place is Taco Bell, with $9.8 billion in sales, followed by Chipotle and El Pollo Loco.
Reddit Is Comparing Aldi's Chocolate Bars To Kinder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Americans might first think of Hershey's or Godiva when they think of chocolate, one of the most popular candy bar brands in Europe is Kinder. In fact, according to Confectionery News, Kinder was the most searched chocolate bar in all of 2022. The chocolate company, which began in 1968 in Italy, has steadily gained popularity in the United States as well. One of its best-known products is the Kinder Bueno bar, which consists of a crispy wafer layered with hazelnut filling that's covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with dark chocolate.
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Michael Symon Warns To Not Cook Acidic Foods In Cast Iron
It would be easy to say that cast iron is having a moment. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Ina Garten extol its virtues on their cooking shows (The Pioneer Woman has 25 cast iron skillets), and the brand behind the trendy Always Pan even came out with an enameled cast iron option (via Our Place). But the truth is, cast iron has been around for a long time (since about 200 AD in China, according to Webstaurant Store), and since its origination has been used to make all kinds of cookware, from woks to cornbread molds and more.
White Christmas Cranberry Margaritas' Deserve a Spot on Every Holiday Drink Menu
This cocktail will make you feel merry and bright.
McDonald's Restrooms In Japan Have Cleaning Devices For Phones
It's safe to say that cell phones play a huge role in many of our lives in today's digital age. Years ago, cell phones were primarily used just for communicating with each other through call or text. Now, the capabilities of cell phones have greatly expanded. The Deloitte Center for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications took a survey of 2,005 consumers from the United States and found that people use their cell phones nowadays for tons of activities. For example, the survey found that out of 10 consumers, six of them use their phones to control their smart home devices, and around seven in 10 consumers use their phones to pay and shop. Furthermore, about 68% of 14 to 17-year-olds and 49% of adults said that they find themselves consuming more content on their phones than they intended.
Holiday Mimosas🍾
Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Reddit's Stomach Is Scrambling Over An Uncooked Wendy's Burger
It's not often you hear "fast food" and "fresh" used in the same sentence — that is, unless the words "is not" are being uttered in between them. The industry relies on frozen foods out of both cost and convenience, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, when it comes to something like hamburgers, eating a freshly made patty certainly sounds better than chowing down on one that's been sitting in the back of a walk-in freezer for who knows how long, even more so because the USDA says the quality of frozen ground beef starts diminishing around the four-month mark.
The Realistic Lettuce Alternative During Price Hikes And Shortages
The rising price of food has led many to tighten their belts, paring down their grocery lists by scratching off all but the necessities. It's a budget-balancing act that many have been forced to do. But, who could have dreamt that the price of a simple head of lettuce would take it from the "necessity" column and place it firmly under the heading "luxury?" If you've priced a head of romaine lately, you were likely astounded by the cost. After all, lettuce used to be one of the produce aisle's more affordable items.
This $20 Tool Makes Fluffy Rice Faster Than Your Rice Cooker — and It Takes Up Zero Counter Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My rice cooker and I are at a weird place right now: I think it takes too long to cook, so I rarely use it, and instead of cooking the rice that’s already in my cupboard, I start buying frozen microwavable rice packets that are quick and easy (and don’t mind if I forget to start making the rice until I’m done cooking everything else). After zapping packet after packet, I realized that my microwave might be onto something. As it turns out, it is.
This 'Restaurant-Style Queso' Has the Weirdest Ingredient That Makes the Most Delicious Difference
Nothing is better than queso and chips at your favorite restaurant. It’s the perfect appetizer before a Mexican-style dinner or the ideal midday snack. And luckily for us, there’s a delicious new queso dip recipe making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram that rivals even the best take-out version.
Mashed
