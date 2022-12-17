Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Bills’ Taron Johnson shines, Tre’Davious White returning to form vs. Dolphins (Encouraged/worried)
The Buffalo Bills continue to prove that they can win close games. It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday night as the team’s run defense was nowhere to be found and the team’s offense disappeared in the third quarter, but when the team needed to step up Buffalo made plays on both sides of the ball.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $100 free + NBA League Pass on launch day
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. To celebrate the upcoming launch of sports betting in Ohio, FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering a unique promo for all new customers who sign up for a new account using this link. The best part about this sign-up bonus is that you don’t need a FanDuel Ohio promo code.
Jaguars vs. Jets predictions, picks and odds for Thursday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thursday Night Football is high stakes this week as the Jaguars battle the Jets with both teams desperately looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Jaguars are one win behind the Titans in the race to win the AFC South, while the Jets are a win back from the Dolphins and Chargers and they fight to secure a wild-card spot.
Islanders vs. Avalanche NHL predictions, odds & betting picks for 12/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night with an impressive win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening. That was their third straight road game, and their trip continues in Colorado against the Avalanche tonight. The defending Stanley Cup champions have been dealing with injuries, leading to their mediocre 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games.
