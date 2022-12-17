ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines Police Officer hit by car, injured on I-35

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
 3 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer with the West Des Moines Police was injured after his patrol car was rear-ended, causing his patrol car to hit him Friday night.

At around 5:50 p.m., West Des Moines police were dispatched to call about a vehicle in the ditch with two occupants needing assistance.

Police said the car lost control at mile marker 67 on Interstate 35. An officer arrived on the scene and exited his vehicle to assist the individuals in the vehicle. While assisting the driver in the ditch another vehicle struck the patrol car, which hurled the car into the officer.

According to police, the officer was injured but still able to call for assistance over the radio. The officer was transported by EMS to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The name of the officer is not being released at this time.

The individual in the original car that went into the ditch was also hurt, along with the driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car. The details of those injuries are unknown at this time, but they both were transported by ambulances to the hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating the accident scene.

