Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big As Bruins Take Down Panthers
Linus Ullmark helped the Black and Gold stay in the win column at home Monday. The Boston Bruins prevented a comeback by the Florida Panthers in their 7-3 victory at TD Garden. With the Panthers leading the league in shots per game, Ullmark kept busy between the pipes making 36...
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000 Point Ceremony At TD Garden
The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but prior to the game, Patrice Bergeron was recognized for his monumental achievement with a ceremony at TD Garden. Bergeron scored his 1,000th point on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning last month but was able to celebrate in...
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game
Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
Craig Smith Assigned To Providence; What’s Next For Bruins Forward?
The Bruins officially assigned Craig Smith to Providence on Tuesday after he cleared waivers Monday afternoon. But it’s unclear if the Boston forward will report to the AHL affiliate. Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup in their 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night — a move...
Are You Kidding Me?! Mind-Blowing Final Play Costs Patriots In Unspeakable Loss
If you thought the “Miami Miracle” was bad, the New England Patriots blew that stupidity out of the water on the final play of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. With 10 seconds remaining in a 24-all tie game, Patriots running back Rhamondre...
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having Devers
The Boston Red Sox are looking at making further free-agent deals as the list of potential names continues to dwindle. One such name that the Red Sox have been in contact with about a Major League contract is infielder Justin Turner, who has spent the last several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers
It was a high-scoring affair Monday night as the Bruins earned a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston moved to 17-0-2 on home ice and 25-4-2 overall and remains atop the NHL standings with two games left before the mandatory Christmas break. The Bruins jumped out...
What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?
LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders
The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off. With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.
David Pastrnak Pots Power-Play Goal In Bruins Win Over Panthers
David Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games Monday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers at home in a thrilling 7-3 victory. Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he delivered a power-play goal that ended up being the game-winner. For...
Panthers Score Three Goals In Under Six Minutes Against Bruins
The second period got a little dicey for the Boston Bruins in their Monday night victory over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers scored three goals in under six minutes, initially trailing the B’s by four. Boston powered through, scoring three more to secure its spot in the win column.
Jim Montgomery Explains Bruins’ Need To Improve On Penalties
Boston has had a special season so far with very little to complain about, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still improve in some key areas. The Bruins are doing a lot of things right on the ice, leaving them with an NHL-best 24-4-2 record. Believe it or not, however, the record could be even better if they can straighten out a few parts of their game — specifically penalties. Boston ranks seventh in the NHL in penalties per game at 4.60. That’s something head coach Jim Montgomery believes they can work on coming up.
NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
Bruins, Panthers Leading League In Shots Per Game
The Boston Bruins welcome the Florida Panthers to TD Garden on Monday night. Both teams lead the league in shots per game, with the Panthers in the first spot at 37.1 and the Bruins right behind at 35.1. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented...
Bruins’ Connor Clifton Sets Record Straight On ‘Cliffy Hockey’ Nickname
BOSTON — Connor Clifton’s been around for quite a while, but Boston Bruins fans are still learning new things about him. For instance, he’s not the biggest fan of his long-standing nickname. That’s right, the man known as “Cliffy Hockey” across New England could do without the...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Crumbles In Fourth Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics dropped their second-consecutive game Sunday afternoon, falling to the Orlando Magic, 95-92, at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 22-9 on the year, while the Magic improved to 11-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. In a game where they were missing Jayson Tatum due to...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award
First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success. Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet to Brogdon, none of that matters.
Jaylen Brown Provides Colorful Explanation For Celtics’ Shooting Woes
Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back when explaining the recent woes of the Celtics’ offense. Boston suffered its second-straight loss Sunday, falling to the Orlando Magic by a score of 95-92. The Celtics struggled the entire game from the field, including shooting 11-for-43 from three-point range. The team was...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0