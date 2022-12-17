Boston has had a special season so far with very little to complain about, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still improve in some key areas. The Bruins are doing a lot of things right on the ice, leaving them with an NHL-best 24-4-2 record. Believe it or not, however, the record could be even better if they can straighten out a few parts of their game — specifically penalties. Boston ranks seventh in the NHL in penalties per game at 4.60. That’s something head coach Jim Montgomery believes they can work on coming up.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO