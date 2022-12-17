ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga rises to No. 11 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 11. Purdue held on to the top spot, with UConn and Houston rising up to round out the top three. The Zags earned one of their bigger wins of the season, defeating the then ranked No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 100-90, in Birmingham on Saturday.
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – 2 wins, including a big upset

Gonzaga Bulldogs secured two more wins this week, which included a big upset over No. 4 Alabama. Gonzaga Bulldogs center Drew Timme got two wins this week; one he could never have done without his bench, the other over the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Gonzaga Bulldogs (88) vs....
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Montana at Gonzaga: Game Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs return from the deep south to snow-covered Spokane to face yet another Pacific Northwest opponent, the Montana Grizzlies. Coming off their highest profile and best executed win of the season, the Zags return to what should be an eerily quiet Kennel with the students on Holiday break. Regardless of the Kennel’s noise level, let’s hope Gonzaga can continue to build on the positives they’ve shown in their last four games as the WCC opener looms in just 11 days.
SPOKANE, WA
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
thefabricator.com

O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes

O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX 28 Spokane

Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Record cold temperatures a possibility this week

Weather forecasters say some Inland Northwest cities could potentially match or break cold temperature records this week. The coldest arctic air will arrive in the middle of the week. Meteorologist Charlotte Dewey from the National Weather Service office in Spokane says the current forecast calls for a low of -9 Wednesday night-Thursday morning and a high of just 5 on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
FOX 28 Spokane

It’s a on-two punch!

Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill factors -5 to -20° below zero through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday!
SPOKANE, WA
