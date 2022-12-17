Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
No. 9 Alabama uses strong second half to take down Jackson State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Alabama basketball defeated Jackson State, 84-64, on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Mo Williams-led Tigers gave the Crimson Tide a fight early, but Alabama’s record advanced to 10-2 in its final tuneup before SEC play begins. This marks the first 10-win portion of...
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga rises to No. 11 in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 11. Purdue held on to the top spot, with UConn and Houston rising up to round out the top three. The Zags earned one of their bigger wins of the season, defeating the then ranked No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 100-90, in Birmingham on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – 2 wins, including a big upset
Gonzaga Bulldogs secured two more wins this week, which included a big upset over No. 4 Alabama. Gonzaga Bulldogs center Drew Timme got two wins this week; one he could never have done without his bench, the other over the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Gonzaga Bulldogs (88) vs....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL commit Olaus Alinen warns Alabama fans to get ready for big signing day
Alabama football’s offensive line commit, Olaus Alinen told Crimson Tide fans to get ready for a big National Signing Day Monday via Twitter. Alinen is a native of Finland, who committed to Alabama during the Summer. He let Tide fans know signing day was going to be a fun one.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
slipperstillfits.com
Montana at Gonzaga: Game Preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs return from the deep south to snow-covered Spokane to face yet another Pacific Northwest opponent, the Montana Grizzlies. Coming off their highest profile and best executed win of the season, the Zags return to what should be an eerily quiet Kennel with the students on Holiday break. Regardless of the Kennel’s noise level, let’s hope Gonzaga can continue to build on the positives they’ve shown in their last four games as the WCC opener looms in just 11 days.
Montana men's basketball head coach Travis DeCuire joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Montana in a wide-ranging conversation with basketball coach Travis DeCuire. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes
O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
KREM
School closures: Snowstorm cancels, delays school in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow for lower elevations like Spokane. The mountains will get...
FOX 28 Spokane
Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
spokanepublicradio.org
Record cold temperatures a possibility this week
Weather forecasters say some Inland Northwest cities could potentially match or break cold temperature records this week. The coldest arctic air will arrive in the middle of the week. Meteorologist Charlotte Dewey from the National Weather Service office in Spokane says the current forecast calls for a low of -9 Wednesday night-Thursday morning and a high of just 5 on Thursday.
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
FOX 28 Spokane
It’s a on-two punch!
Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill factors -5 to -20° below zero through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday!
247Sports
