The Gonzaga Bulldogs return from the deep south to snow-covered Spokane to face yet another Pacific Northwest opponent, the Montana Grizzlies. Coming off their highest profile and best executed win of the season, the Zags return to what should be an eerily quiet Kennel with the students on Holiday break. Regardless of the Kennel’s noise level, let’s hope Gonzaga can continue to build on the positives they’ve shown in their last four games as the WCC opener looms in just 11 days.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO