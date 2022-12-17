Read full article on original website
Lady Cats Soccer Wins 3rd Annual Sulphur Springs Lady Cats Scrimmage Tournament
Lady Cats soccer scored early and often in their 3rd Annual Lady Cats Scrimmage tournament, finishing as champions on Saturday, Dec. 17. Coach Adriana Brena and her team won their first game, beating Mabank 3-1. The one goal given up in their tournament-opening win was the one and only goal given up by Lady Cats soccer on the day.
SSHS Wildcat Band Recognized For Achievement At State Marching Contest
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band members gathered around the courthouse steps this week to receive special recognition from Hopkins County Commissioners Court. Then, later that night, band leadership was also recognized by Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees for the Wildcat Band’s achievement at the state marching competition.
Dr. David Sargent Honored At Retirement Celebration For 14 Years As ENT Specialist With CHRISTUS Clinic
Staff, coworkers, family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to wish Dr. David Sargent well as he embarks on the next chapter of life – retirement. Sargent has most recently served as an ear, nose and throat specialist with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs. Brad Burgin, Practice Manager for...
9 Members Of SSHS Chapter Advancing From Area To State TAFE Contest
The Sulphur Springs High School Chapter of Texas Association of Future Educators was well represented by 11 competitors at the Area 6 TAFE Leadership Conference, including 9 chapter members who are advancing to the state competition, to be held in March at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. “All students...
ktalnews.com
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area
Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
A Career Day Event at Paris Junior College
The Sulphur Springs ISD Head Start Career Day was hosted recently by the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center TRIO-Education Opportunity Center. Maria Zuniga, PJC Educational Advisor, standing at right, and Jessica Hunt. PJC Recruiter, watch Anna smile at the camera. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast...
Sulphur Springs ISD Choirs Concert
Sulphur Springs ISD fifth grader, middle school and high school choirs performed a holiday concert Dec. 6, 2022, in SSHS Auditorium. If you missed the SSISD Choirs Concert in the hustle and bustle of the the first week of December, KSST has it covered. Production Manager Matt Janson videoed the program for you to enjoy on your schedule. Watch on the link below, open on the KSST Radio 1230 YouTube Channel or catch the concert on Channel 18 throughout the month.
Como-Pickton December 2022 Teacher And Students Of The Month Recognized
Como-Pickton CISD officials recognized four individuals at the regular December school board meeting, held Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. One district teacher was selected as the Teacher of the Month, and one student from each campus as Student of the Month. Congratulation to these students and Monk.
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
CHRISTUS Asks Community To Consider Donating Blood At Drive Friday To Help Bolster Supplies Through Holiday
Holiday Hours For CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Urgent Care, Virtual Announced. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Gastroenterology Physician. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in...
Dial Allan Moffatt
Funeral services for Dial Allan Moffatt, age 76, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Shooks Chapel Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
CHRISTUS Introduces New GI Doctor, To Celebrate Sargent For 14 Years Service In Hopkins With Retirement Reception
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
Kristi Rae Melton
Funeral services for Kristi Rae Melton, age 55, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery with Jarrod Turner, Brent Turner, Blake Turner, Drew Holloway, Rick Grigsby, and Kevin Ward serving as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service time.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Obituary – Pat “Lolly” Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83, of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022, at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat was...
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
Ken Self
A funeral service for Ken Self, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
Man Accused Of Smashing Golf Club, Pumpkin Against Vehicle His Wife Occupied
A 32-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Friday of smashing a golf club and a pumpkin against the vehicle his wife was in during a domestic disturbance. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zach Davis and Steven Lail responded around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of South Davis Street to a complaint of an active domestic disturbance. The female resident was reported to be locked in her vehicle but her husband was alleged to have just broken out the window; the woman was reported to be bleeding. While police were responding, dispatchers received additional information that the husband had returned inside the home, where a 4-year-old child was located.
