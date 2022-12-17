5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

Read full article on original website
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
Tremors recorded in Texas shale
Seismic activity follows a magnitude-5.4 tremor Friday near Midland, Texas.
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
High Plains, South Plains producers attend Texas A&M AgriLife seminar
The High Plains and South Plains are two regions consisting of the most diverse and intense agriculture areas in the country. Producers from both regions attended a seminar on Tuesday hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife to review crop production and crop protection. The upcoming two-day freeze and continuing drought are...
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
The Largest National Park in Texas is Growing Even Bigger in ’23
Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas, the second largest state in the U.S. by size, there are only two officially designated National Parks? Kinda wild, but yeah, Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park is the whole list. I know what you're thinking, "there...
Amarillo Among Neediest
A recent study ranks Amarillo as 73rd as the Neediest city in the U.S. Out of 182 U.S., Wallethub ranked Amarillo as the 25 worst regarding health and safety. The neediest city in the United States, according to WalletHub is Detroit, Michigan, and the least needy as Columbia, Maryland.
Amarillo among 75 ‘neediest’ cities in the US, says WalletHub
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hunger, poverty and homelessness impact even the richest and most powerful nations, as well as the most charitable and affluent communities in the United States. Amid continued efforts to deal with the fallout of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 US cities to create a snapshot of […]
Earthquakes Rattle Texas Fracking Region
Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
40 Top Rudest Cities In The US And Texas Makes The List 4 Times
We've all had run-ins with rude people from time to time. It's almost inevitable. When it happens to me, I usually figure that person is having a bad day, or maybe there are other underlying circumstances that I don't know about. Either way, for most of us, dealing with rude behavior is not a pleasurable experience.
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Texas event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
Arctic Blast Thursday Afternoon in SE Texas
Winterize your home, vehicle, pets, plants and take care of people. Four nights of a hard freeze are possible during the Christmas Weekend in SE Texas.
These Texas counties face greatest risk of disaster, FEMA indicates
FEMA developed a National Risk Index, based on a variety of hazard-type risks measured and adjusted in relation to community factors, such as social vulnerability and community resilience.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Do You Know The Amazing Story Of Texas Grit Behind This Highway?
I've said it, and written about it, before and I'll probably do it again. The Texas panhandle has a unique way of taking the most mundane things, and injecting them with stories, legends, and history. For instance, do you know the amazing story behind this highway? It wasn't always easy...
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
5 Gorgeous Places To Visit In Texas That You Probably Don’t Know About
There are a lot of well-known places and events that people’s minds go to when someone mentions Texas: The San Antonio Riverwalk, The Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas, and Space Center Houston, just to name a few. If you want to get outside, enjoy the natural beauty of the...
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
