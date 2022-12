The West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers have recently finished their 2022 season. Throughout September and October, they performed in multiple football games and competitions. The last days of their competitive season were October 29 and October 30, where they performed in two large competitions, a regional championship on the 29th and a state championship on the 30th. This competitive season was very successful, as they won every competition in their division, placed 6th in the regional BOA, and won second in the state. Even though their season was over, they were still found at the football games supporting the West Orange football team.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO