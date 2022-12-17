ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

James Gunn Promises He Worked ‘Twice as Hard’ on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XwZm_0jmJX3RI00

For many superhero fans, “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ” is one of the most anticipated movie events of 2023. Not only will it give audiences a chance to see Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon together on the big screen one last time, but the film also marks James Gunn ’s final time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he turns his attention to running DC Studios.

Gunn became a Marvel legend after turning the once-obscure “Guardians” characters into one of the studio’s most popular film series. Much of the franchise’s success has been credited to Gunn’s unique writing and directing style which relies heavily on his irreverent sense of humor and love of classic rock needle drops.

For many fans a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack is just as exciting as the movie itself, given Gunn’s knack for brining fun, forgotten one-hit-wonders back into the foreground. Gunn says he is aware of how much people love the music from his films and is planning on making his Marvel swan song sound even better than his previous work.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly Gunn talked about the meticulous work that went into curating a perfect collection of songs.

“I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined,” he said.

Gunn has never tried to hide how much the final “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie means to him. In addition to being the conclusion to the franchise that made him an A-list director, it is also the most personal entry in the trilogy for him due to its focus on Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon.

“One of the reasons why I came back to [make] this movie was because I felt like I needed to tell Rocket’s story,” Gunn said . “To me, Rocket has always been the secret protagonist of the ‘Guardians’ movies. I think he exemplifies a lot of the traits of all the Guardians. They’ve had all these traumas, and it brings them together. I just think that his is more extreme than others.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to open in theaters on Friday, May 5 2023.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
IndieWire

Mark Hamill Has Changed His Mind ‘a Little’ About ‘The Last Jedi,’ but Still Has Regrets

Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is almost as famous for Mark Hamill’s controversial press tour as it is for the film itself. Hamill famously objected to certain creative decisions in the film, namely the revelation that Luke Skywalker essentially quit the rebellion after a painful failure and had spent years living a hermit-like existence by himself. “I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we...
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
The Independent

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role

Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook

James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel

Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
ComicBook

James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe

Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
IndieWire

Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard announced she has settled her defamation claim against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard took to Instagram to share the legal update on the case six months following Depp’s win in the $15 million judgment against Heard, with a jury finding that Heard defamed Depp with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not name Depp specifically. The “Aquaman” actress wrote, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy