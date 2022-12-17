ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!) Of all the states in the northeastern United States, New York may be one of the coldest! Although the most famous part of the state is the aptly named New York City, there is a lot to the state and region that aren’t a part of NYC. Today, we are going to be exploring New York, particularly the coldest place in the entire state. By the end, you’ll know which region to avoid if the cold isn’t something you are adjusted to!
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
The Flag of New York State: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

New York State is part of the Northeastern United States and is bordered by five other states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts). New York State is the fourth most populous state in the United States, with a population of 19.45 million people as of 2021. The biggest city in New York State is New York City, which has an estimated population of 8.4 million people.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?

Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
It’s Debatable: Concealed Carry Act

Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Nov/Dec 2022 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address a particular issue. For more on this issue, read this story by Gwendolyn Craig. Click here to subscribe to the magazine, available in both print and digital formats: www.adirondackexplorer.org/subscribe.
Governor’s Veto Halts ‘Stop the Chop’ Bill in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed Senate Bill S7493A—known locally as the "Stop the Chop" bill— December 16. [Credit: Bell Helicopter]. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a state bill that sought to ban some tourist flights in and around New York and would have opened the door for people to more easily sue helicopter operators and their employees.
Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!

Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
Monday’s Headlines Are All About New York Craziness

Streetsblog editor Gersh Kuntzman has been running a series of viral videos on his Twitter account (which remains active for now, unless he goes after Tesla drivers presumably), prompting the New York Times to focus on his one-man crusade to rid the city of defaced, covered or mangled license plates (which is a big problem in New York). Kuntzman even wrote a hit theme song, “Criminal Mischief,” which you can listen to here.
Schumer announces large federal grant for New York state fire departments

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has delivered the third largest federal grant in state history to New York fire departments. The grant will provide $4 million to help staff and train departments. This will allow 16 new firefighters for the Spa City. The money will come from a new federal...
New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued

A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer.
