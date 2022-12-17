ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lima News

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Melanie Collette: Jan. 6 select panel wastes $4 million

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack has spent $4 million in taxpayer money on its investigation of the riot at the Capitol. The American people are due to receive a final report Wednesday. The House Select Committee asserts the hearings and the coming report are necessary...
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive...
