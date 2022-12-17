LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim died in the line of duty. Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to have an abandoned vehicle moved near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue, when the accident happened, police said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO