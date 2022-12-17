ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Pulls Away for Win Over Grass Lake

A bug third quarter run helped the Dexter girls' basketball team pull away from Grass Lake for a 57-39 win on the road Monday night. Dexter used a 17 point run in the second half to break open a close game and pull away for the win over the Warriors.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Girls Remain Perfect on the Season

The Saline girls’ basketball team remained a perfect 5-0 on the season after a pair of SEC Red routs last week. The Hornets improved to 3-0 in the conference after blowout wins over Ann Arbor Skyline and Monroe. It took the Hornets a while to get things going against...
SALINE, MI
WILX-TV

Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Hockey Blanks Bedford in Mercy

The Saline hockey team remained undefeated in the SEC with an 8-0 mercy of Bedford in Toledo last week. The Hornets made quick work of the Mules with three goals in the first period and five in the second to end the game after two periods. Seven different Hornets found...
SALINE, MI
SpartanNation

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Former Dexter all-state QB Colin Parachek announces Division I transfer plans

Colin Parachek has found his new football home. The former Dexter all-state quarterback announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Marshall via social media. Parachek spent his freshman year at Morehead State last season after reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing for Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy -- a post-graduate football program in South Carolina -- in 2021.
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school

Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant

One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

CMU Graduation Ceremony Turns into Engagement Party

During Central Michigan University’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, David Shoemaker of Livonia proposed to Ryann Swann of Brighton … and she said yes!. The couple met in 2019 in the Towers residence hall, where David was working the front desk. They dated throughout college and both graduated this past May, David with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

