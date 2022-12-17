Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water Delivers Second-Best Monday Box Office of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water has the second biggest Monday at the box office this year. In the latest returns, James Cameron's epic sequel raked in $16.2 million and sits right behind Top Gun: Maverick's bonkers $33.8 million coming off of Memorial Day. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru was the previous silver medal winner. But, Avatar's sequel managed to squeak by its $16 million total. As it stands, The Way of Water has managed to bring in $150 million in the United States. But, across the world, the sequel is poised to pass $500 million. Not too bad for a movie that had a ton of stuff working against it. (Also had some massive breaks like being available in markets that some of the year's other heavy-hitters could claim.) Still, it will be interesting to see where Cameron's latest ends up sitting when the dust clears.
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
Avatar: The Way of Water Has Another Massive Day at the Box Office
The wait is finally over for Avatar: The Way of Water, as the highly-anticipated sequel made its debut in theaters over the weekend. As the followup to 2009's landmark film Avatar, which remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, a lot of stock has been put in The Way of Water's box office performance. After an impressive opening weekend, it sounds like that has carried over into the overall opening week. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to get around $16 million at the box office on Monday, bringing its overall domestic total thus far to $150.1 million.
James Cameron Astonished Saturday Night Live Spent So Much Money Making Fun of Avatar's Papyrus Font
Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron has heard the Saturday Night Live Papyrus jokes. On BBC Radio 1 with Ali Plumb, the director had to explain himself. It was a pretty fun little bit of conversation that saw the beloved filmmaker tell the world that he didn't even know that they had borrowed the font. (In actuality they didn't, but we'll get to that later!) He saw the SNL sketch after someone brought it to his attention. Cameron was absolutely stunned that they would go to such great lengths for the concept. After all, the way the Ryan Gosling sketch was filmed is very different than the rest of the NBC variety show. But, when you've got a good idea, you have to run with it. In a way, people remember that silly Papyrus sketch just as much as the original theatrical run of the movie. But, the director takes any and all jabs at his premise in stride. Check out his full comments down below!
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Avatar: The Way of Water Close to Half a Billion at Global Box Office
After over a decade away, the Avatar franchise is back on the big screen once again, with Avatar: The Way of Water arriving in theaters this past weekend. The sequel's box office performance was something that was speculated about a lot in the lead-up to its release, especially as 2009's Avatar remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. While we'll ultimately have to wait and see how those numbers shake out, the latest metrics already have the movie crossing a major milestone. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1 million at the global box office thus far, with the film expected to cross the half-billion mark on Tuesday.
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson Calls Film's Humor "Deeply What Star Wars is for Me"
Five years after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the eighth film in the Skywalker saga remains a contentious work to some and a stroke of genius to others. Debates still rage on about the place it has in the larger Star Wars canon, but also which parts of it work, which parts of it don't, and whether or not some piece of it "ruined" a character or a franchise that is fifty years old. Speaking in the latest video from GQ's "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films" series, writer/director Rian Johnson opened up about the movie, specifically one of the pieces routinely lambasted by its critics, the humor, calling it something he associates deeply with Star Wars.
Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals His New Disney+ Series Premieres Soon
Jeremy Renner has worn a lot of proverbial hats over the years, whether as an actor, musician, app developer, or otherwise. In the near future, he will be able to add another title to that list — reality television star. On Tuesday, the Hawkeye star tweeted out confirmation that his reality show, Rennervations, will be arriving on Disney+ early next year. An exact release date has not been set.
Violent Night Gets Surprise Digital Release Ahead of Holidays
As one last present before the holiday break, Universal is giving everyone a nice little treat heading in the latter part of the week. Tuesday, the studio released Violent Night on digital marketplaces, allowing those interested in watching the ability to either rent or purchase the flick right in time for Christmas. The film was released earlier this month and is still netting a sizable amount at the box office.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
James Gunn Teases Possibility of Deathstroke in DCU
Deathstroke may be coming to the DC Universe. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to unveil their plans for the new franchise, the former has continued to be one of the most active filmmakers on Twitter. As such, fans have been asking the director-turned-executive various questions about the new DC Studios, including which characters could end up appearing in projects for the company. As one fan was quick to find out, one of DC's most popular villains could be joining the new cinematic universe before too long at all.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
New Netflix Series Close to Beating Stranger Things 4 on All-Time List
Another week and another batch of viewership data from Netflix has been released and the streamer could very well have a new #1 series very soon, or will it? With its fourth week of viewership now revealed, Netflix's latest hit original series Wednesday has now been watched 1.196 billion hours on Netflix, making it the #2 most-watched English-language TV show of all-time on the service behind only Stranger Things season 4. The only thing separating the two shows on the list is 156 million hours, so can the Jenna Ortega-led series take the top spot? Let's examine below.
