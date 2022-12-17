ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVKLH_0jmJW6Tm00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Eyewitness News Daily Digest

The man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition, though he is stable.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend

The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pleaded guilty on October 12 to shooting 38-year-old Ashley Hardin of Rockford. According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing on Thursday. Family members...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County

AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com

One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons

Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons. Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Iowa man arrested in Belvidere for guns, drugs

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Red light cameras could come to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, Rockford had more than 40 fatal car crashes. As a result, mayor Tom McNamara is now considering implementing red light and speed cameras. “The number one concern I hear from many residents is the high rate of speed and the lack...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers smash SUV into Janesville Best Buy

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects who robbed a Best Buy store early Sunday morning. According to police, the robbers used a vehicle to force entry into the store, located at 2850 Deerfield Drive around 4:35 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm, but the suspects had already fled with stolen […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy