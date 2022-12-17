Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
The man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition, though he is stable.
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…
