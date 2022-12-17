ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history, win NFC North

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bY60E_0jmJVwok00

There is no sugarcoating it. The Minnesota Vikings were atrocious in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts. They made every mistake possible in going down 33-0. Even though nothing went right in the first half, the second half looked like a completely different team.

The second half was much different, as the Vikings outscored the Colts 36-3 and forced overtime where the Vikings completed the greatest comeback football has ever seen with a 39-36 victory

The Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter for only the third time this season, shrinking the lead to 36-14 before Justin Jefferson put Stephon Gilmore in a blender for a touchdown.

The fourth quarter became exciting after that. The Colts struggled massively to move the ball which continued to give the Vikings a chance. However, they were shot in the foot multiple times.

Right after Jefferson was sent off to be evaluated for a concussion, Jalen Reagor stopped running on a deep crosser and the ball was intercepted. Both times Jefferson had to come off the field resulted in interceptions due to mistakes by Reagor.

This was a weird game by quarterback Kirk Cousins. He started off playing incredibly conservatively and robot-like. He does this every so often when things aren’t going well. Once they got the first touchdown, he settled in and played great football in the second half. His only two interceptions were the fault of Reagor and his stat line was superb. He went 34-54 for 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions

The key play in this game was once the Vikings got the game within one score. On fourth and one, Matt Ryan attempted a quarterback sneak and was stopped short. Dalvin Cook scored on a screen pass on the first play from scrimmage from 64 yards out. Cousins found T.J. Hockenson for the two-point conversion to tie the game.

One of the underrated elements of this game was the absence of Jonathan Taylor. He re-injured his ankle on the first possession and did not return. That stunted the Colts’ rushing game which only netted 4.0 yards per carry on 43 carries.

The comeback is the largest in both NFL history and regular season history, as the Buffalo Bills’ 32-point comeback in the 1992 wild card game against the Houston Oilers where the Bills were down 35-3 ended up winning 41-38 in overtime.

The Vikings’ defense deserves a lot of credit here. They only allowed one offensive touchdown, forced the Colts into five field goals and got that crucial aforementioned fourth down stop.

Next up for the Vikings is the New York Giants, as they host them on Christmas Eve afternoon.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes franchise history in Week 15 win vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes claimed a few pieces of franchise history during the team’s Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. During the course of the game, Mahomes ran for his 11th career rushing touchdown. In doing so, Mahomes now has the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in franchise history in their career. It breaks the tie that he held with Alex Smith (10) for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in franchise history. Keep in mind, this is only the fifth year that Mahomes has been a starter for the team. It’s also not the only record that Mahomes claimed from Smith on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Video seemingly proves Terry McLaurin's point on costly penalty

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 20-12 Sunday night in a critical NFC East battle that could weigh heavily on both team’s potential playoff hopes. Yet, all anyone could talk about after the game was the officiating. The NFL world was shocked at the lack of a penalty on Washington’s final offensive play when wide receiver Curtis Samuel was mugged in the end zone before the ball arrived. The ball should’ve been placed at the one-yard line, where the Commanders would have four chances to punch it in.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy