Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support. A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion. Roccuzzo completed...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
New York Post

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez explains vulgar World Cup gesture

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez heard the boos loud and clear from France fans during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. After Argentina won the shootout 4-2, to win the World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez raised eyebrows during the postgame ceremony when he was seen holding the trophy near his groin, appearing to thrust his hips. “I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture, per multiple reports. “Pride does not work...
New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
HollywoodLife

Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup

In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
The Independent

Why Argentina won this penalty shootout before it even began

The noise was deafening, and with each step it got louder. The French players who trod the lonely walk to the penalty spot were met by a wall of whistles and boos from Argentina’s fans, and yet it added up to more than that: this was an animalistic howl of a noise, a piercing shriek which compelled them to take notice, to feel the fury in the air.Kylian Mbappe did his best to ignore it – he had scored two penalties and a hat-trick already and he wasn’t about to miss now. 1-0. It rained down on Kingsley Coman...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi Snubbed Notable Celebrity After Win

Lionel Messi is going viral on social media for appearing to snub a notable celebrity on the field after Argentina's World Cup win on Sunday. Argentina topped France in the Men's World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Messi led his country to a win in penalty kicks. Following the game,...
Distractify

Lionel Messi and His Wife Met Each Other Before They Were Famous

No player in the history of soccer has had a more accomplished career than Lionel Messi. Messi, who finally won his first World Cup with a victory over France on Dec. 18, is now widely believed to be the greatest to ever play the sport. Article continues below advertisement. Following...
