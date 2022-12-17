Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support. A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion. Roccuzzo completed...
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez explains vulgar World Cup gesture
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez heard the boos loud and clear from France fans during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. After Argentina won the shootout 4-2, to win the World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez raised eyebrows during the postgame ceremony when he was seen holding the trophy near his groin, appearing to thrust his hips. “I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture, per multiple reports. “Pride does not work...
Qatar World Cup ends with greatest final and a coronation for Lionel Messi | Barney Ronay
Messi’s sublime brilliance elevated divisive World Cup into one of the great sports stories as France lost on penalties
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Fox caps off terrible World Cup coverage with ‘humiliating’ interview
Fox has been criticized throughout the World Cup for its “terrible” coverage, but its latest promotion of Qatar has soccer fans reeling. The United States remains an untapped source of potential soccer fandom — unlike the rest of the world, the sport has never fully caught on in America.
Shakira Highlights Iranian Soccer Player on Death Row Amid World Cup Final
The Colombian pop star urged World Cup viewers on Sunday to remember Amir Nasr-Azadani, who faces potential execution for protesting for women's rights in Iran.
Fans are RAGING over controversial World Cup final penalty
The World Cup final has opened with a controversial penalty to Argentina – and fans aren't happy with the decision
Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup
In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
Why Argentina won this penalty shootout before it even began
The noise was deafening, and with each step it got louder. The French players who trod the lonely walk to the penalty spot were met by a wall of whistles and boos from Argentina’s fans, and yet it added up to more than that: this was an animalistic howl of a noise, a piercing shriek which compelled them to take notice, to feel the fury in the air.Kylian Mbappe did his best to ignore it – he had scored two penalties and a hat-trick already and he wasn’t about to miss now. 1-0. It rained down on Kingsley Coman...
I'm an Argentine who's lived in the US for 13 years. I was in Buenos Aires for the World Cup final, and it was a dream come true.
The author has lived in the US for 13 years and was in Buenos Aires for the final match of the World Cup.
Look: Lionel Messi Snubbed Notable Celebrity After Win
Lionel Messi is going viral on social media for appearing to snub a notable celebrity on the field after Argentina's World Cup win on Sunday. Argentina topped France in the Men's World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Messi led his country to a win in penalty kicks. Following the game,...
Lionel Messi and His Wife Met Each Other Before They Were Famous
No player in the history of soccer has had a more accomplished career than Lionel Messi. Messi, who finally won his first World Cup with a victory over France on Dec. 18, is now widely believed to be the greatest to ever play the sport. Article continues below advertisement. Following...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
Watch: Lionel Messi's penalty that breaks ANOTHER World Cup record
Lionel Messi has broken another World Cup record with a simple penalty in the Qatar final
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0