ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision

O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Cowboys, Jaguars Referees

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming down to the wire on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is leading Jacksonville, 34-31, with less than 20 seconds to play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been a close one, there have been some controversial calls, as well. Late in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury

Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident

A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Sunday

We're going to have to wait a little bit longer for T.Y. Hilton to make his Dallas Cowboys debut. Hilton, who was signed by Dallas on Monday after being a free agent all season, is officially inactive for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran wide receiver joins fellow...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake

It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

One struggling Chiefs player still has Andy Reid’s trust

Let’s face it, the Kansas City Chiefs had some bad individual performances on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The game we thought it could all come back together and it would be just a cruise to the finish line happened to be the exact opposite. These bad performances came...
KANSAS CITY, MO
