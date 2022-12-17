Read full article on original website
This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Designer Nate Berkus' Budget-Friendly Tips For Redecorating Your Home
If it's time to refresh, but you don't feel like spending your entire bank account on new furniture, check out Nate Berkus' easy, inexpensive redecorating tips.
How Much Does A Jacuzzi Bath Remodel Cost?
If you like to unwind at the end of a long day by soaking in the bathtub, you may be interested to know how much a jacuzzi bath remodel costs.
House Digest's Paint Color Of The Year For 2023
Amid the many splendid offerings, we're looking for colors that provide a balance of casual ease and celebration while promoting independence in decorating.
Consumer Reports.org
Most and Least Reliable Vacuum Cleaners
Every year we ask Consumer Reports members about the vacuums they own. Are they reliable, and do they make them happy?. We get reams of information on the best—and worst—brands, and our members also give us more valuable insight into what breaks and which features are important to them when buying a new vacuum.
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
30 Unusual Pieces Of Wall Art That Will Add A Unique Touch To Your Home
Choosing the perfect artwork for your home may seem tricky, but it can be a simple and super-fun task if you let yourself pick pieces that pique your interest.
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
How To Care For Succulents Inside And Outside Your House
If you live anywhere besides the desert or an arid climate, keep an eye on your succulents, as they may have specific requirements and plant needs.
The Easiest Way To Install Bifold Doors, According To An Expert
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, expert Greg Evans shares the easiest method for installing bifold doors between an indoor and outdoor space.
30 Of The Most Adorable Pieces Of Wall Art For A Kid's Room
Decorating a child's room can be an enjoyable task since you can have fun while you get to make decisions about the décor, especially the artwork.
New Home Owners Inherit Filthy, Stained Carpet But Manage to Rescue It With DIY Concoction
It got the crazy stains out.
This $20 Tool Makes Fluffy Rice Faster Than Your Rice Cooker — and It Takes Up Zero Counter Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My rice cooker and I are at a weird place right now: I think it takes too long to cook, so I rarely use it, and instead of cooking the rice that’s already in my cupboard, I start buying frozen microwavable rice packets that are quick and easy (and don’t mind if I forget to start making the rice until I’m done cooking everything else). After zapping packet after packet, I realized that my microwave might be onto something. As it turns out, it is.
The Ideal Temperature For Washing Dark Clothing To Prevent Fading
There are many rules when it comes to laundry, and it can be hard to keep them straight. For example, how do you prevent dark clothing from fading?
sippycupmom.com
Plugged Ears: What is the Top 5 Remedy?
One of the most irritating experiences one can have without any certain prominent cause is having a situation of plugged ears. It can be due to some cold, high altitudes and blocking of ears due to infection or wax. The main symptom one feels is having more pressure on ears while listening, a certain pain and a typical sense of blocking or swelling. Ears are a very precious blessing gifted by nature and one must take care of this organ in a gentle way.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Dog Blankets (December 2022 Reviews)
Are you looking for the best dog blankets? Whether you want a spare blanket to keep in the car, a blanket for your sofa, or simply an extra blanket for your dog’s bed, there are loads of different options available. Our vet advisor, Dr. Danielle Morosco, has selected the...
townandstyle.com
Treasured Holiday Recipes
Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
Save 95% At J.Crew and Get Your Order in Time for Christmas
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
