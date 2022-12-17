Read full article on original website
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
alabamawx.com
Saturday Briefing — Mainly Dry & Cool This Weekend; Big Cold Blast by Friday
Your Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but much of that cloud cover will move out before sunset. While most areas will be dry, I can’t rule out some sprinkles or a light shower along and south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Roanoke. Morning lows in the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.
WSFA
The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas will be here before we know it. What better way to spend time with family and friends than with a festive event? If you are looking for ideas or something fun to do together, we’ve got you covered. If you are in Montgomery, how...
WSFA
WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
weisradio.com
2022 Rock Run Christmas Parade
The Rock Run Christmas Parade went off without any major issues. The weather was cooperative with mostly sunny skies but cool temperatures. Almost 300 units were lined up by parade time. The units lined up along the road behind the Rock Run Baptist Church extended to three fourths mile. State...
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
WSFA
Road closures planned ahead of 2022 Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced road closures and detours around Cramton Bowl ahead of Dec. 27′s Camellia Bowl. Madison Avenue in front of Cramton Bowl will close from Hilliard Street to Hall Street on Monday at 6 p.m. and remain closed until after the game festivities, which is believed to be around 6 p.m.
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving. The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. The charity will be temporarily moving...
wtvy.com
One dead in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
WSFA
United Way calls for continued support for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will no doubt be different for the Flatwood community. Wednesday will mark three weeks since a tornado touched down, damaging or destroying many homes. Some families are still living in temporary housing. “Just imagine if this was your grandmother or your parents, and they...
WSFA
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work Monday bringing Christmas cheer to some families in west Montgomery. There were lots of smiles and tears of joy on Happiness Avenue. “It’s a blessing,” said Shonta Edwards. Edwards has five children at home. She...
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
luvernejournal.com
Highland Home chase ends in arrest
Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted a traffic stop which led to a short vehicle pursuit and two arrests for alleged drug charges Thursday evening in the Highland Home area. Trent Broadway, of Rutledge, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, attempt to...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
WSFA
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire. The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WSFA
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
Montgomery 18-year-old missing for more than 1 week
Authorities are searching for a Montgomery teen who has been missing for more than a week. Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 8, in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored short and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
When Alabama and Auburn football’s 2023 targets are scheduled to announce
Five-star running back Justice Haynes predicted Alabama’s additions on Wednesday will “break the internet.” Bradyn Joiner admitted Auburn is “hot rn” on the recruiting trail as coaches hope for an extension of a Merry FLIPmas. It’s the start of the early signing period which means...
WSFA
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired incident near Opelika Piggly Wiggly
UPDATE 12/19/22 6:07 p.m.: The Opelika Police Department released more details regarding this incident of shots being fired. At around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly on 1515 2nd Ave in reference to gunfire. Officers found several vehicles were fired into. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. According […]
