Montgomery, AL

alabamawx.com

Saturday Briefing — Mainly Dry & Cool This Weekend; Big Cold Blast by Friday

Your Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but much of that cloud cover will move out before sunset. While most areas will be dry, I can’t rule out some sprinkles or a light shower along and south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Roanoke. Morning lows in the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas will be here before we know it. What better way to spend time with family and friends than with a festive event? If you are looking for ideas or something fun to do together, we’ve got you covered. If you are in Montgomery, how...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
weisradio.com

2022 Rock Run Christmas Parade

The Rock Run Christmas Parade went off without any major issues. The weather was cooperative with mostly sunny skies but cool temperatures. Almost 300 units were lined up by parade time. The units lined up along the road behind the Rock Run Baptist Church extended to three fourths mile. State...
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities

Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Road closures planned ahead of 2022 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced road closures and detours around Cramton Bowl ahead of Dec. 27′s Camellia Bowl. Madison Avenue in front of Cramton Bowl will close from Hilliard Street to Hall Street on Monday at 6 p.m. and remain closed until after the game festivities, which is believed to be around 6 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving. The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. The charity will be temporarily moving...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

United Way calls for continued support for Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will no doubt be different for the Flatwood community. Wednesday will mark three weeks since a tornado touched down, damaging or destroying many homes. Some families are still living in temporary housing. “Just imagine if this was your grandmother or your parents, and they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

luvernejournal.com

Highland Home chase ends in arrest

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted a traffic stop which led to a short vehicle pursuit and two arrests for alleged drug charges Thursday evening in the Highland Home area. Trent Broadway, of Rutledge, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, attempt to...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

4 sought in Prattville copper theft case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire. The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com's series "22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022," highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Montgomery 18-year-old missing for more than 1 week

Authorities are searching for a Montgomery teen who has been missing for more than a week. Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 8, in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored short and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

