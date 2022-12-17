Your Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but much of that cloud cover will move out before sunset. While most areas will be dry, I can’t rule out some sprinkles or a light shower along and south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Roanoke. Morning lows in the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

CLANTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO