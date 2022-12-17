ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots make series of roster moves ahead of game vs. Raiders

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 3 days ago

The Patriots have made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England announced on Saturday afternoon that it has activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve and placed offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

Barmore has missed the last seven games with a knee injury, but will now be eligible to play Sunday. Wynn, meanwhile, has missed the last three games with a foot injury and had already been ruled out for Sunday.

In addition, the Patriots have elevated linebacker Jamie Collins to the active roster from the practice squad.

Earlier Saturday, the Patriots downgraded running back Damien Harris (thigh) to out after he had been listed as questionable on Friday. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) have also already been ruled out.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) and long-snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) all remain questionable for Sunday.

