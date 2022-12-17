Today was just about the warmest we’ve seen so far in December with temperatures around 50. As the front moves south of us this evening, the rain shuts off, skies partially clear, and colder airmass returns. Expect temperatures down around freezing late tonight and any wet roads will freeze. There’s a good chance some roads dry though before turning icy. Still, be careful during the morning commute!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO