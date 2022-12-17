ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Book
3d ago

More idiocy from the sphincters of liberally indoctrinated "useful idiots" of the Democrat/socialist/communist persuasion doing what they have been told to do by those who controlled their indoctrination. It's not for the benefit of citizens they purport to represent but those who control the..

B I L L
3d ago

As electricity costs simultaneously go up 12% on top of last year's 12% rate increase. Natural gas is cleaner, dependable, and less expensive. 100% combustion, like in a furnace, stove or waterheater, gives off nontoxic CO² and water vapor.

default-avatar
maxvonsteele
3d ago

When the next power outage comes and you a freezing in your house, remember- elections have consequences.

opb.org

How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem

The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
SALEM, OR
multihousingnews.com

Parkview Financial Provides $55M for Oregon Property

An affiliate of West Coast Home Solutions landed the refinancing and construction funding for the 19-acre development. Stacy Allison Way Holdings LLC, an entity of West Coast Home Solutions, has secured a $55 million loan for the refinancing and construction of a community in Woodburn, Ore. Parkview Financial provided the financing for the 586-apartment property.
WOODBURN, OR
WWEEK

WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess

Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland Street Response logs successes as it prepares to serve city day and night

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland Street Response won’t solve the city’s growing homelessness problem. It was never meant to. The program’s self-described goal is to provide a first-response alternative to police or other emergency services for people experiencing mental and behavioral health issues that are not life-threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Ice storm for I-5 corridor and metro area Friday, then warming for some of us Christmas Eve

Today was just about the warmest we’ve seen so far in December with temperatures around 50. As the front moves south of us this evening, the rain shuts off, skies partially clear, and colder airmass returns. Expect temperatures down around freezing late tonight and any wet roads will freeze. There’s a good chance some roads dry though before turning icy. Still, be careful during the morning commute!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
TROUTDALE, OR
KGW

OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
PORTLAND, OR

