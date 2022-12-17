Remember, honor, teach: Wreaths Across America ceremony recognizes Coastal Bend veterans

Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance at the annual Wreaths Across America event at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday.

Ram Chavez, the director of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, said the ceremony's purpose is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach people the value of freedom. The veterans band sponsored the event.

Around 12,000 wreaths were donated from H-E-B.

During the ceremony, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was given an appreciation award from the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi. The award was given to Canales for her "dedication and commitment" to the veterans in the Coastal Bend.

"I've received many beautiful plaques; none so more precious to me than this one here today," Canales told a crowd. "I look forward to seeing you all at our next veterans gathering."

Linda Weldon of Corpus Christi stood by the gravesite of her husband, who died in 2016. She had placed a wreath and stood with tears in her eyes.

"I've been coming for seven years to honor all those who served," Weldon said. "Sometimes we don't remember the people who gave their lives for our freedom. I know my husband would've loved this service."

