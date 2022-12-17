Read full article on original website
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years
A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
World Cup fans in Los Angeles turn out to celebrate Argentina's championship
In our coverage, we've heard what the World Cup sounded like in Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and also now just in New York. Now let's go to Rocco's Tavern here in Culver City, Calif. Now this was the sound when one last penalty kick gave Argentina the win. (CHEERING)
Argentina's Lionel Messi has been chasing a World Cup win for 16 years
OK. People in sports sometimes say an exceptionally close game is a nail-biter. So it was fitting yesterday when the World Cup final went into extra time and the TV broadcast briefly showed a woman literally biting her nails. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. So was I. Argentina prevailed in a...
Argentinian soccer fans are hoping Messi finally gets to lift a World Cup
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in Spanish). KAHN: Pablo Godoy says he and friends from a local football club came here to blow off steam. PABLO GODOY: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: "We're so nervous, anxious for the game," he says. He really hopes Argentina's captain, superstar Lionel Messi, finally wins a World Cup, something he's never done despite winning almost every other prize in soccer. That's brought the wrath of a nation on Messi, especially when compared to soccer legend Diego Maradona.
Lionel Messi's legacy solidified in Argentina after taking home the World Cup
Now that the World Cup trophy is in Argentine hands, it and the team who won it are making the 21-hour journey from Doha to Buenos Aires. They're headed home to celebrate with fans. On Sunday afternoon, Argentina and its superstar player, Lionel Messi, claimed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Prior to the tournament, Messi had already announced this would be his last World Cup.
Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory
Argentines around the world share what Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup means to them. Yesterday was a special day for Argentines. JULIETA MARTINELLI: Oh, man. Where do I even start? I'm finally getting my voice back. SUMMERS: That is Julieta Martinelli, a journalist based in Atlanta, where...
Argentina wins World Cup over France after exciting final
It was one of the finest World Cup finals in the history of the tournament. Argentina is the champion after a thrilling match that went into extra time and then a penalty kick shootout against France. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. The 2022 World Cup has ended with one of the most...
U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
A U.K. high court will rule on whether a policy to deter asylum seekers is unlawful
The high court in London will rule Monday on the lawfulness of the government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda to have their claims heard. The High Court in London is set to rule this week on a controversial British policy. It was introduced earlier this year and designed to keep migrants from traveling to the U.K. through routes that authorities say are illegal. Willem Marx has this report on what's at stake.
Congolese rumba maestro Fally Ipupa on his new album 'Formule 7'
FALLY IPUPA: (Singing in non-English language). RASCOE: That's "Formule 7," the title track from Fally Ipupa's latest album. And he joins us now from Paris. Welcome to the program. IPUPA: Yes, thank you. RASCOE: So you've been making music for more than two decades. And you have a lot of...
Antigua is being threatened by vague planning laws and rampant development
The historic integrity of Antigua, the Guatemalan UNESCO World Heritage site, is being threatened by vague planning laws and rampant development. The historic colonial capital of Antigua in central Guatemala is one of that country's top tourist attractions, full of well-preserved ruins and Spanish-era architecture amid volcanoes and green hills. Almost 50 years ago, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. But as Maria Martin reports, its growing popularity and development are threatening what makes it so special.
