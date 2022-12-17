Read full article on original website
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
'Babylon' Gets "Naughty" and "Nice" Trailers Ahead of Christmas Weekend Release
In order to tease this week’s release of Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon and put a Christmas spin on it, Paramount Pictures released today not one, but two trailers for the upcoming comedy/drama from the La La Land director. Labeled “naughty” and “nice,” the trailers focus on different aspects of the movie, but both of them highlight the movie’s star-studded cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart.
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
'Eight Crazy Nights' and 9 More Must-Watch Hanukkah Movies
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres. Between some classic comedies starring...
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
The True Story Behind Festivus
When we say Happy Holidays, it's meant to wish everyone the best this time of year, no matter their religion or lack thereof, or what they celebrate. There’s Christmas of course, but that's obviously not the only holiday during the season. Festivus, on December 23rd, may not be a traditional holiday, or a real one if you want to be technical about it, but it is one that means a lot to many for a variety of reasons.
'The Shop Around the Corner': Jimmy Stewart's Other Christmas Movie
Click on any ranking of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, and It's a Wonderful Life is sure to be hovering near the top. And deservedly so. The concoction of Jimmy Stewart's everyman charm, Frank Capra's ruthless optimism, and a message that slices through even the most dense of skins like a knife through butter makes it the perfect film to watch with the family on Christmas Eve and be reminded of all the holiday represents. But another Christmas movie starring Stewart often slips through the cracks of the genre's canon, forgotten by many in the 80-plus years since its release, but relished by those who have kept it in their December rotation. The leading man teamed up with wry German director Ernst Lubitsch in 1940 and created The Shop Around the Corner. The movie may not have retained the same status as Stewart's more heralded Christmas classic released six years later, but the timeless holiday rom-com deserves to be kept in the same pantheon, and regarded as one of the best the genre has to offer.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
'Detective Knight: Independence' Trailer: Bruce Willis Wraps the Trilogy With a Bang [Exclusive]
With installments released within a short time from each other, the Detective Knight film series becomes a trilogy and sends its title character off with Detective Knight: Independence. In the franchise, Bruce Willis plays a cop who goes out of his way to bring down criminals to justice after repeatedly seeing the justice system fail his work. In order to tease the third and final installment of the franchise, Lionsgate shared with Collider an exclusive trailer for the upcoming movie. The distribution company also confirmed the release date for the threequel, and we can now officially announce it premieres in select theaters, on Demand and Digital in just a month, on January 20.
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head
It's safe to say The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a resounding success for Prime Video. In addition to being the streamer's top original program in every region, and driving more Prime Video subscribers than any previous program, the series also broke viewership records with 25 million viewers on release day, and 100 million viewers by the finale. Premiering at #1 on Nielsen's streaming chart, and with a finale that trended in 27 countries on Twitter for 426 cumulative hours, it's little wonder audiences are antsy to return to Middle-earth as quickly as possible.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Get Flirty
Channing Tatum cemented his name as a lucrative star in Hollywood with the 2012s Magic Mike. Based on his own experience as a stripper in Tampa, Florida, the movie went on to become a huge commercial success and was followed by a sequel, Magic Mike XXL, three years later, which went on to become even more successful. So it is safe to say there is significant anticipation for the final movie in the trilogy and after eight years, that expectation has turned into reality with Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
New 'Last of Us' Image Teases Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv's Relationship
2023 appears to be another great year for the horror genre, both on the big and small screens. Leading the charge on TV is HBO’s The Last of Us. The zombie series based on the popular critically-acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise of the same name premieres on HBO January 15. Because of that, the marketing for the highly anticipated series has kicked into high gear. Now the latest image gives fans a new look at Ellie and Tess.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Is Peak Finance Bro
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.HBO's The White Lotus has long succeeded with flying colors when it comes to mocking upper class stereotypes, but Season 2's eye-roll-inducing depiction of the "Finance Bro" may just be its best satire yet. With movies like Wolf...
'1923' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Insane Price Tag Attached to 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
You only need to take a quick look at the 1923 trailer to realize that you’re witnessing a production that doesn’t come cheap. Filmed on location on at least three different African countries (South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania), with Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the lead, and prioritizing practical effects, the Yellowstone origin story is massive in scale – and in an interview with Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan revealed just how massive money-wise.
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Poster Reveals a Killer Bear on the Loose
We have entered an era where beloved childhood characters are being adapted into horror movies. Ever since some iconic children's stories were made available in the public domain, filmmakers have started a cinematic trend of giving several popular characters a rather twisted take. For one, we already have an upcoming dark take on Peter Pan alongside the nightmare-inducing twist on Bambi. This list will not be complete without mentioning that Winnie the Pooh and his buddy Piglet are also getting a horror movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and the new poster showcases the iconic bear carrying a knife and a severed head, seemingly letting go of his honey fixation.
