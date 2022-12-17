Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
More Gas Discovered Offshore Cyprus
Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to new restrictions. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
energyintel.com
Sempra Granted OK to Export US Gas Via Mexican LNG Terminals
Sempra has received US government approval to ship domestic natural gas to two Pacific-facing Mexican LNG facilities for re-export to international markets. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 to arrive in 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
energyintel.com
LNG Market Indicators
Energy Intelligence takes a close look at the key details of the EU's "market correction mechanism" for natural gas prices. China has still shown no signs of a 2023 comeback into the spot LNG market. But Europe must prepare to compete for extra cargoes next year.
energyintel.com
Adnoc Buys Mubadala's Stake in Austria's OMV
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is expanding its international footprint by acquiring a 24.9% stake in Austrian oil, gas and chemicals producer OMV from Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to...
energyintel.com
Basrah Exports Fall, But Iraq Eyes Capacity Fix
Iraq’s oil production fell in November by more than 100,000 barrels per day to 4.37 million b/d. Russia supplanted Iraq as India’s top supplier in November as the EU ban pushes more Russian Urals to Asia. Shipments of Basrah and Kurdish crude both edged down for the month,...
energyintel.com
WTI Gets Lift From Bullish Inventory Data
Oil futures jumped about 3% on Wednesday on a fresh report that US crude inventories fell by nearly 6 million barrels over the past week, more than markets had anticipated. State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
energyintel.com
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. Ankara looks to be on track to confound its doubters by starting production from its fast-tracked Sakarya offshore gas project by March.
energyintel.com
CPC Shipments Drop in 2022
Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to new restrictions.
energyintel.com
Romgaz, Socar Sign Gas Supply Deal
Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy demand. High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and...
energyintel.com
Germany's VNG AG Cautious About Unrealistic Green Gas Targets
Europe’s plans to rely on hydrogen need to be prudently managed as they come with the risks of creating new dependencies on imports. The Chief Representative and Head of Corporate Development at German natural gas company VNG’s utility arm, Oliver F. Hill, spoke to Energy Intelligence about the need to balance an energy transition strategy based on green gases, and avoiding chasing unrealistic targets concerning green hydrogen and biogas.
energyintel.com
Balance: Surplus Looms After November Balance, December Deficit
Oil consumption is outstripping supply by 1.1 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, balances show. But attention is moving to 2023, which promises to be a year of two halves. The first half shows a big crude surplus and the second a sizable shortfall. As before, Russian supply policies, the Northern Hemisphere winter, Europe’s natural gas supply crisis and China’s Covid-19 policies are the major caveats to the forecast. Specifically, the Energy Intelligence outlook sees a 1 million b/d surplus in January-June and a 1.4 million b/d shortfall in July-December. Softness in the crude market seems to reflect ongoing solid supply of oil despite the start of the European Union ban on Russian crude imports.
energyintel.com
Shareholder Activists Push Big Oil on Scope 3 Cuts
Activist group Follow This and other ESG-focused investors are upping their demands of major oil and gas companies by calling for companies to set targets for absolute reductions in their Scope 3 emissions by 2030. The resolutions call on BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell to align their existing 2030...
energyintel.com
Brazil Awards Four Frontier Exploration Blocks
Brazil has awarded four of the 11 offshore exploration blocks offered in the country's latest permanent bid round, with several supermajors and national oil companies adding to their acreage positions. Major blizzard knocks out an estimated 300,000-400,000 b/d of production as upstream activity grinds to a halt and storage tanks...
energyintel.com
DOE Clarifies EOR Pathway for Carbon Capture Funding
The Department of Energy (DOE) is clarifying a pathway for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to take advantage of fresh funding for direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon capture technologies under legislation passed last year. The DOE last week made its official funding announcement, opening the door to project...
energyintel.com
Opec-Plus: Massive Production Cut Does Not Come to Fruition
Countries taking part in the Opec-plus production agreement lowered output by 320,000 barrels per day in November to 38.1 million b/d, a far cry from the 2 million b/d reduction announced in early October. Granted, only half of the targeted cut was expected to come from physical barrels, while the other half amounted to adjustments in targets for countries unable to meet their quotas. Still, the November decline was only one-third of the approximate 1 million b/d that many had anticipated would be removed from global markets.
energyintel.com
The Death of Arms Control
The US and Russia have stopped all substantive cooperation in the field of arms control, in terms of both implementing existing treaties and negotiating future agreements. There is little likelihood that this cooperation will resume any time soon, leaving both nations locked in a potential nuclear arms race unconstrained by the limits of arms control treaties. The potential for nuclear conflict is greater, as a result, than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.
Comments / 0