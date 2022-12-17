ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortstop Dansby Swanson signs with Cubs for $177 million

By Brian Wacker
 3 days ago

The Cubs have their shortstop.

Dansby Swanson and Chicago agreed Saturday on a seven-year, $177 million contract, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Rumors had been swirling since the summer that the Cubs would be significant players in the shortstop market. With Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Boegaerts all off the market after the three signed with the Giants, Phillies and Padres, respectively, the Braves’ now former shortstop Swanson was the last of the big four to do so.

Dansby Swanson is headed to the Cubs.
Initial reports had indicated that Chicago favored Correa and Bogaerts among its top two choices, but Swanson emerged during the winter meetings as the team’s “most realistic target at shortstop,” according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal .

The Swanson signing was also the latest in an offseason of aggressive moves by the Cubs. Already, they’ve added starting pitcher and former Yankee Jameson Taillon and former MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger.

In adding the 28-year-old Swanson, Chicago gets a rising star who made his first All-Star team in 2022 and won a World Series with the Braves in 2021. It also gives the team formidable defense up the middle, with Nico Hoerner able to move back to second base, where he was a Gold Glove finalist in 2020. Bellinger also gives the Cubs solid defense in center.

Last season, Swanson slashed .277/.329/.447 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs and a career-high 115 OPS+ and played in all 162 games. He also played in all but two games in 2021 while helping the Braves to the title.

Swanson is a career .255 hitter with 102 home runs over seven seasons, but 52 of those came over the last two years, though he did strike out a career-high 182 times in 2022.

The Cubs are coming off a 74-88 campaign and third-place finish in the NL Central, where they finished 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals. They have been under pressure to improve a roster that has been completely turned over from their 2016 World Series champion team and Swansby qualifies as the biggest free agent star they’ve signed in a number of years.

