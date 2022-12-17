20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17​ -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed​ Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.

