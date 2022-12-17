Read full article on original website
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Five ways TikTok is seen as threat to US national security
- Data sharing - TikTok -- like its rivals Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube -- thrives on data and there seems to be no limit to how much young users are willing to share about themselves on the super addictive app. TikTok's critics worry that all this information is being processed...
Cognyte Software Ltd <CGNT.O>: Losses of 25 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped to session lows after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,802.11...
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.
