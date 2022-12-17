Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
France sends air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron
France has delivered more air defence missile systems and other weapons to Ukraine and will send more early next year, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aired Tuesday. "In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more arms, rocket launchers, Crotale (air defence batteries), equipment beyond what we had...
IMF looks for Egyptian currency flexibility after end of December, official says
CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will be watching for a shift by Egypt to a flexible exchange rate after a requirement to finance imports through letters of credit is phased out at the end of this month, a senior IMF official said on Monday. The IMF's...
Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italy will scrap part of its plans to...
World Bank approves $610 million Ukraine aid package
The World Bank said Tuesday that it has approved a fresh $610 million package for Ukraine, with financing aimed at sustaining essential services and supporting health care as war rages on. This comes as Russia's invasion "continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences," World Bank President David Malpass said...
UPDATE 1-Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
(Adds comment from Ukrainian presidential aide) Dec 18 (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said the time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but the Kyiv government dismissed his comments as amounting to "appeasing the aggressor" and said there could be no deal involving ceding territory.
Zelenskiy shows up failed Russian efforts with visit to east Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was "extremely difficult" on Tuesday while his Ukrainian counterpart drove home the message by visiting a frontline town that Russia has long tried and failed to capture. Putin told Russia's security services they needed to significantly improve...
Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan, take hostages
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu on Sunday and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said. "It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside" while...
Australia will urge China to lift trade sanctions-foreign minister
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she would push for trade sanctions to be lifted in her meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as Canberra looks to repair strained diplomatic relations with Beijing. "Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to...
UPDATE 3-Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens
Ghana suspends payments on Eurobonds, commercial loans. Announcement a week after IMF staff-level agreement. (Adds comment from bondholder, payment of Dec. 16 coupon, Eurobond performance) By Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen. ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana on Monday suspended payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as...
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
Ramaphosa survives 'Farmgate' scandal to stay at helm of South Africa's ruling ANC
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday, overcoming a scandal over cash hidden on his private farm and paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024. While markets welcomed the news as a...
COP15 reaches deal to halt decline in nature by 2030
MONTREAL (Reuters) -A United Nations summit approved on Monday a landmark global deal to protect nature and direct billions of dollars toward conservation but objections from key African nations, home to large tracts of tropical rainforest, held up its final passage. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, reflecting the joint leadership...
Taliban-led Afghan administration says female students suspended from universities
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry said on Tuesday that access to Afghanistan's universities would be suspended to female students until further notice. A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately,...
Migration Britain Rwanda
Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks in the House of Commons in London, Monday Dec. 19, 2022. Britain's High Court ruled Monday that a plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal but the government must consider the circumstances of each case before deporting anyone, a judgment that sets the controversial policy up for further legal battles. Braverman, who has called the Channel crossings an “invasion of our southern coast,” responded to the ruling by saying it “thoroughly vindicates the Rwanda partnership.” (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
GAZA (Reuters) - Months ago, Talal Al-Shaer bid his two sons safe travels as they set off from the Gaza Strip on a tortuous route that they prayed would bring them new lives in Europe, free of poverty and war. But the boat taking them across the Mediterranean Sea from...
