NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
kalkinemedia.com
Taliban-led Afghan administration says female students suspended from universities
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry said on Tuesday that access to Afghanistan's universities would be suspended to female students until further notice. A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately,...
kalkinemedia.com
Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024
Peru's Congress on Tuesday voted to move up general elections from 2026 to April 2024 in a bid to ease political tensions sparked by the removal from office and arrest of president Pedro Castillo. Lawmakers voted 93-30 with one abstention for the change in the electoral calendar. The measure also...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia will urge China to lift trade sanctions-foreign minister
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she would push for trade sanctions to be lifted in her meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as Canberra looks to repair strained diplomatic relations with Beijing. "Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to...
kalkinemedia.com
Ramaphosa survives 'Farmgate' scandal to stay at helm of South Africa's ruling ANC
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday, overcoming a scandal over cash hidden on his private farm and paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024. While markets welcomed the news as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Zelenskiy shows up failed Russian efforts with visit to east Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was "extremely difficult" on Tuesday while his Ukrainian counterpart drove home the message by visiting a frontline town that Russia has long tried and failed to capture. Putin told Russia's security services they needed to significantly improve...
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
kalkinemedia.com
Migration Britain Rwanda
Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks in the House of Commons in London, Monday Dec. 19, 2022. Britain's High Court ruled Monday that a plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal but the government must consider the circumstances of each case before deporting anyone, a judgment that sets the controversial policy up for further legal battles. Braverman, who has called the Channel crossings an “invasion of our southern coast,” responded to the ruling by saying it “thoroughly vindicates the Rwanda partnership.” (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens
Ghana suspends payments on Eurobonds, commercial loans. Announcement a week after IMF staff-level agreement. (Adds comment from bondholder, payment of Dec. 16 coupon, Eurobond performance) By Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen. ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana on Monday suspended payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
(Adds comment from Ukrainian presidential aide) Dec 18 (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said the time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but the Kyiv government dismissed his comments as amounting to "appeasing the aggressor" and said there could be no deal involving ceding territory.
