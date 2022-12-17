Read full article on original website
NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost...
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author and historian Mindy Johnson about her discovery that Bessie Mae Kelley was one of the earliest known women to hand-draw and direct animated films. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't?...
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with broadcaster Anderson Cooper about his podcast, "All There Is," which explores grief and loss. Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago,...
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah. And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
Director Malcolm D. Lee on his new limited series 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters'
MONICA CALHOUN: (As Mia Morgan) Lance, as I stand beside you this day, I offer you the very heart of me filled with sacred love, pure... RASCOE: Released back in 1999, the film follows a group of Black college classmates who reunite when two of them tie the knot. There was a sequel in 2013 that was well-received, and now the franchise returns with a series on Peacock called "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
Morning news brief
Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they'll take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR early this month he thought the evidence is there.
Many American Jews are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah amidst growing anti-Semitism
On Hanukkah there's a Talmudic directive to "publicize the miracle" with menorahs in windows but as anti-Semitism grows many American Jews are conflicted about being so public. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Hanukkah starts tonight. The Talmud tells Jews to not just celebrate the holiday, but to do it publicly by putting...
What is anxiety?
Americans are anxious. Nearly three years of a pandemic, political unrest and ongoing economic instability have left people feeling fearful, ill at ease. This week, we're spending some time understanding anxiety. We will kick off the series with a simple question - what is anxiety? NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee went looking for the answer and brings us this story.
Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws
For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
Rapper Ab-Soul is back after taking time off from music to deal with his grief
How we cope and move forward after tragedy is different for everyone. For rapper Ab-Soul, taking time off was part of processing his pain. And a note - before we continue, the subject of suicide comes up in this story. Back in 2012, the singer Alori Joh killed herself. She...
Emeli Sande on her latest album 'Let's Say For Instance'
EMELI SANDE: (Singing) Hi, I'm not really from nowhere. I follow if my heart... We're coming up on the winter solstice, which means dark and cold. So let's think warm. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUMMER") SANDE: (Singing) It's always summer, every time you come over. RASCOE: "Summer" is the name of...
Congolese rumba maestro Fally Ipupa on his new album 'Formule 7'
FALLY IPUPA: (Singing in non-English language). RASCOE: That's "Formule 7," the title track from Fally Ipupa's latest album. And he joins us now from Paris. Welcome to the program. IPUPA: Yes, thank you. RASCOE: So you've been making music for more than two decades. And you have a lot of...
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens
Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday symbolizes a journey of finding light, of finding hope in the darkest of times. By many measures, this has been a particularly dark year for antisemitic incidents in the U.S. The year was marked by antisemitic comments from high-profile celebrities and athletes. And according to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish civil rights organization, there have been over 1,500 reports of harassment, vandalism and violence directed against Jews nationwide this year. Just this week in the D.C. area, antisemitic graffiti was found at a high school in Montgomery County, Md.
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
Meet the woman who guides visitors through Selma and was part of its civil rights history
Even before we got to Alabama, we'd been told to expect a bossy grandmother who is totally awesome. OK, let me back up. We've been celebrating members of the civil rights generation, folks like 92-year-old Fred Gray, who was Rosa Parks' lawyer, even my own mom and uncle who grew up in segregated North Carolina. So Deborah Douglas, author of a civil rights guidebook, told us this bossy grandmother was someone we just had to meet.
