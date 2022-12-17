Read full article on original website
LNG Market Indicators
Energy Intelligence takes a close look at the key details of the EU's "market correction mechanism" for natural gas prices. China has still shown no signs of a 2023 comeback into the spot LNG market. But Europe must prepare to compete for extra cargoes next year.
Sempra Granted OK to Export US Gas Via Mexican LNG Terminals
Sempra has received US government approval to ship domestic natural gas to two Pacific-facing Mexican LNG facilities for re-export to international markets. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
Balance: Surplus Looms After November Balance, December Deficit
Oil consumption is outstripping supply by 1.1 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, balances show. But attention is moving to 2023, which promises to be a year of two halves. The first half shows a big crude surplus and the second a sizable shortfall. As before, Russian supply policies, the Northern Hemisphere winter, Europe’s natural gas supply crisis and China’s Covid-19 policies are the major caveats to the forecast. Specifically, the Energy Intelligence outlook sees a 1 million b/d surplus in January-June and a 1.4 million b/d shortfall in July-December. Softness in the crude market seems to reflect ongoing solid supply of oil despite the start of the European Union ban on Russian crude imports.
EU Strikes Deal to Extend Emissions Trading
The European Parliament and EU member states have reached agreement on reforms of the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) as part of the EU's previously adopted Fit-for-55 climate and clean energy policy package. Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy...
Germany's VNG AG Cautious About Unrealistic Green Gas Targets
Europe’s plans to rely on hydrogen need to be prudently managed as they come with the risks of creating new dependencies on imports. The Chief Representative and Head of Corporate Development at German natural gas company VNG’s utility arm, Oliver F. Hill, spoke to Energy Intelligence about the need to balance an energy transition strategy based on green gases, and avoiding chasing unrealistic targets concerning green hydrogen and biogas.
Adnoc Buys Mubadala's Stake in Austria's OMV
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is expanding its international footprint by acquiring a 24.9% stake in Austrian oil, gas and chemicals producer OMV from Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to...
Novatek, Lukoil Go Arctic
Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023. State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
Brazil Awards Four Frontier Exploration Blocks
Brazil has awarded four of the 11 offshore exploration blocks offered in the country's latest permanent bid round, with several supermajors and national oil companies adding to their acreage positions. Major blizzard knocks out an estimated 300,000-400,000 b/d of production as upstream activity grinds to a halt and storage tanks...
CPC Shipments Drop in 2022
Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to new restrictions.
DOE Clarifies EOR Pathway for Carbon Capture Funding
The Department of Energy (DOE) is clarifying a pathway for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to take advantage of fresh funding for direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon capture technologies under legislation passed last year. The DOE last week made its official funding announcement, opening the door to project...
Suncor Hit with Charges Over 2019 Near-Miss
Prices were buoyed by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by Covid-19 uncertainty in China. UK gas producer Serica Energy is acquiring smaller North Sea player Tailwind Energy in a deal that gives Swiss trader Mercuria a 25% stake in Serica.
More Gas Discovered Offshore Cyprus
Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to new restrictions. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
Opec-Plus: Massive Production Cut Does Not Come to Fruition
Countries taking part in the Opec-plus production agreement lowered output by 320,000 barrels per day in November to 38.1 million b/d, a far cry from the 2 million b/d reduction announced in early October. Granted, only half of the targeted cut was expected to come from physical barrels, while the other half amounted to adjustments in targets for countries unable to meet their quotas. Still, the November decline was only one-third of the approximate 1 million b/d that many had anticipated would be removed from global markets.
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. Ankara looks to be on track to confound its doubters by starting production from its fast-tracked Sakarya offshore gas project by March.
Romgaz, Socar Sign Gas Supply Deal
Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy demand. High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and...
Oil Rises on Hopes for China's Economy
Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would curb energy demand. EU energy ministers have finally agreed to cap wholesale gas prices after including numerous safeguards in the mechanism. The dithering between a lack of supply (higher...
