Carlton County, MN

northernnewsnow.com

Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Hayward, MN DNR, Minnesota

MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. 5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last oceangoing arrival of the 2022 maritime shipping season is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon. The Fednav’s Federal Kushiro is expected to come in to the Port of Duluth-Superior via the Duluth Ship Canal. She will proceed to Duluth’s Ceres-Riverland Ag...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Snow clipper system today and tonight

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 19, 2022. A clipper system will move through the area today. The majority of the area will see snow start this afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall being after 6PM. The North Shore will likely see snow totals up to 5".
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward

Duluth, MN- MnDOT is hosting a meeting to address the proposed roundabouts on London Road. Proposed roundabouts would go at 26th Ave E, 40th Ave E and 60th Ave E. The meeting will be virtual, but MnDOT hopes participants come with specific questions and concerns about the project. The public meeting will be Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.
HAYWARD, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Carlton County seeks financial help from state after blizzard

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County is seeking financial help from the state following last week’s blizzard. The Carlton County Board declared a state of emergency during a special meeting Monday morning. According to Sheriff Kelly Lake, this is the first step the county needs to take...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thousands up north spending 3rd day without power amid heavy snowfall

BRAHAM, Minn. -- About an hour north of the Twin Cities, people continue to be without power. For some, it's been that way for nearly three days. "First day was maybe three or four hours of outage. The next day was literally all day," said Christi Brainard. And just when Brainard thought the worst was behind her, her power went out again on Friday morning. "Our temperature inside our house went down to just under 60 degrees too. So it's starting to get pretty cold," Brainard said. She is one of more than 12,000 homeowners in Kanabec County and the surrounding area who've experienced...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office

DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region. During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth East and Superior secure big wins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night in the Northland there were a handful of High School hoops in action. The Duluth East Boy’s Basketball team earned a win over Duluth Denfeld while over the bridge, the Superior Boy’s found victory over Ashland at home. Duluth...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Northland High School Hockey

MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. Rubber Chicken Theater presents new shows for the New Year. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Chanukah Begins: Local celebration kicks off at Miller Hill Mall Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the first night of a Chanukah, and leaders with the Chabad of Duluth held a special celebration at the Miller Hill Mall. The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. Sunday with the lighting of the first candle on a large menorah near the Essentia Health inside the mall.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
DULUTH, MN

