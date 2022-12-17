Read full article on original website
Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions
DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
City by City: Hayward, MN DNR, Minnesota
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. 5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last oceangoing arrival of the 2022 maritime shipping season is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon. The Fednav’s Federal Kushiro is expected to come in to the Port of Duluth-Superior via the Duluth Ship Canal. She will proceed to Duluth’s Ceres-Riverland Ag...
Snow clipper system today and tonight
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 19, 2022. A clipper system will move through the area today. The majority of the area will see snow start this afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall being after 6PM. The North Shore will likely see snow totals up to 5".
City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward
Duluth, MN- MnDOT is hosting a meeting to address the proposed roundabouts on London Road. Proposed roundabouts would go at 26th Ave E, 40th Ave E and 60th Ave E. The meeting will be virtual, but MnDOT hopes participants come with specific questions and concerns about the project. The public meeting will be Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Carlton County seeks financial help from state after blizzard
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County is seeking financial help from the state following last week’s blizzard. The Carlton County Board declared a state of emergency during a special meeting Monday morning. According to Sheriff Kelly Lake, this is the first step the county needs to take...
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
Thousands up north spending 3rd day without power amid heavy snowfall
BRAHAM, Minn. -- About an hour north of the Twin Cities, people continue to be without power. For some, it's been that way for nearly three days. "First day was maybe three or four hours of outage. The next day was literally all day," said Christi Brainard. And just when Brainard thought the worst was behind her, her power went out again on Friday morning. "Our temperature inside our house went down to just under 60 degrees too. So it's starting to get pretty cold," Brainard said. She is one of more than 12,000 homeowners in Kanabec County and the surrounding area who've experienced...
Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office
DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region. During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports...
Duluth East and Superior secure big wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night in the Northland there were a handful of High School hoops in action. The Duluth East Boy’s Basketball team earned a win over Duluth Denfeld while over the bridge, the Superior Boy’s found victory over Ashland at home. Duluth...
East Shocks Andover while Hermantown, Grand Rapids and the Mirage all pick up wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores from high school hockey across the Northland on Tuesday night. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Northland High School Hockey
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. Rubber Chicken Theater presents new shows for the New Year. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
Chanukah Begins: Local celebration kicks off at Miller Hill Mall Sunday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the first night of a Chanukah, and leaders with the Chabad of Duluth held a special celebration at the Miller Hill Mall. The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. Sunday with the lighting of the first candle on a large menorah near the Essentia Health inside the mall.
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
