BRAHAM, Minn. -- About an hour north of the Twin Cities, people continue to be without power. For some, it's been that way for nearly three days. "First day was maybe three or four hours of outage. The next day was literally all day," said Christi Brainard. And just when Brainard thought the worst was behind her, her power went out again on Friday morning. "Our temperature inside our house went down to just under 60 degrees too. So it's starting to get pretty cold," Brainard said. She is one of more than 12,000 homeowners in Kanabec County and the surrounding area who've experienced...

KANABEC COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO