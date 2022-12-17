Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
therealdeal.com
Vista secures Fetch Rewards for West Loop lease expansion
Vista Property Group notched its latest win as a Chiagco office landlord with a West Loop deal that gave developers eyeing new buildings an encouraging sign of commercial space demand. Mobile app company Fetch Rewards inked a lease with New York-based Vista for 21,000 square feet at 609 West Randolph...
therealdeal.com
Whelan pays Kimco $21M for suburban Chicago shopping center
A shopping center in the western suburbs could be poised for revitalization. An affiliate of Robert Whelan’s development firm PMAT, which focuses on acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers and adding value through redevelopment, paid $20.5 million to buy the 274,000-square-foot Wind Point Shopping Center at 251 North Randall Road in Batavia from Conor Flynn’s Kimco Realty, according to Kane County public records.
therealdeal.com
South Side shipping container homes en route
Some Chicago developers are feeling boxed in — as will their newest project’s residents — while they work to deliver an unconventional housing plan. Darryl Burton and Anthony Casboni are taking the final steps to build new homes out of 40-foot-long shipping containers in a South Side neighborhood, yet encountered a lag in receiving city approvals due to a flood of applications for other developments, Block Club Chicago reported.
therealdeal.com
Jaeger and Alter pay $46M for landmark apartments
A landmark apartment complex trade in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood made a late entry onto the list of the city’s biggest affordable housing sales of the year. Jeff Jaeger and Scott Alter’s Standard Communities paid $46 million for the two-building, 371-unit Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments at 5550 North Kenmore Avenue and 1062 West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Edgewater, Crain’s reported. The seller was Highland Park-based Eagle Management, which acquired the property in 2020.
therealdeal.com
Two new restaurants slated for St. Regis Chicago
The St. Regis Chicago announced the names and concepts for two restaurants opening in the hotel in the coming year. The two restaurants will be Miru, which means view in Japanese, and Tre Dita, which means three fingers in Italian, according to Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. Miru will open on the 11th floor this Spring and Tre Dita will open on the second floor later in 2023, according to the Chicago Tribune.
therealdeal.com
Clear Height Properties pays Rothbart $34M for industrial portfolio
Dominic Sergi’s Clear Height Properties poured more than $34 million into the Chicago area’s tight industrial market this month, picking up a slate of properties in the north and northwest suburbs. The Oak Brook-based firm bought multiple buildings totaling 190,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space at...
therealdeal.com
Windfall Group aims for $10M redevelopment of Rolling Meadows Sam’s Club
Eddie Juling Ni pictures patrons of a property he wants to redevelop in Chicago’s northwest suburbs hustling through a ninja-themed obstacle course then winding down over sushi, Chinese food, ramen or Korean barbecue. The developer behind Aurora-based Windfall Group is proposing to buy a long-vacant former Sam’s Club property...
