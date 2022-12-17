Read full article on original website
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his gun
insideradio.com
Beasley Flips KXTE Las Vegas To Hot Talk As ‘X-1075 Xtreme Radio.’
One month acquiring alternative KXTE Las Vegas from Audacy in a station swap, Beasley Media Group flipped the station to hot talk on Monday at 12:01am. The launch brings back the “X-1075 Xtreme Radio” branding previously used by the station but now in the context of a topical male “guy talk” format with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends.
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Eater
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
Boxing Scene
Video: Vladimir Shishkin Discusses Win Over Jose Uzcategui
Vladimir Shishkin Interview - Video By Ryan Burton - Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In an IBF super middleweight eliminator, Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) picked up the biggest win of his career with a twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs). The scores were...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Yukon Pizza Strikes Gold in the Huntridge
Yukon Pizza, the beloved pop-up staple in residency at Vegas Test Kitchen for the past...
Autoweek.com
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
thecutoffnews.com
Famous parties from Las Vegas history
Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Fox5 KVVU
New owners turn Las Vegas motel into modern apartments after fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. The building constructed in the 1970s went up in flames three years ago this week and claimed the lives of six tenants. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and...
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
So many options in Las Vegas - Make sure you pick a good one!Photo byGrant Cai - Unsplash. It is difficult to definitively say which Las Vegas buffets are the "worst," as opinions on what makes a buffet good or bad can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may consider a buffet to be bad if it does not have a wide selection of food options, while others may consider a buffet to be bad if the quality of the food is not up to their standards.
Fox5 KVVU
Hard Rock completes acquisition of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip for more than $1B
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has completed its acquisition of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Hard Rock on Friday received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to acquire The Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts International. Following the...
Las Vegas Strip Wants to Change This Part of its Reputation
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
8newsnow.com
An imaginary Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!. Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”. He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”. From the...
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas.
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
Few things taste better than a well-made burger. Sure, some times call for a "fancier" meal. But, most of the time, a juicy burger hits the spot just right. Thankfully, Henderson has plenty of great burger spots, including Triple B.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
