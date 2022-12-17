ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

insideradio.com

Beasley Flips KXTE Las Vegas To Hot Talk As ‘X-1075 Xtreme Radio.’

One month acquiring alternative KXTE Las Vegas from Audacy in a station swap, Beasley Media Group flipped the station to hot talk on Monday at 12:01am. The launch brings back the “X-1075 Xtreme Radio” branding previously used by the station but now in the context of a topical male “guy talk” format with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends.
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
Boxing Scene

Video: Vladimir Shishkin Discusses Win Over Jose Uzcategui

Vladimir Shishkin Interview - Video By Ryan Burton - Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In an IBF super middleweight eliminator, Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) picked up the biggest win of his career with a twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs). The scores were...
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
thecutoffnews.com

Famous parties from Las Vegas history

Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nick Davies

How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet

So many options in Las Vegas - Make sure you pick a good one!Photo byGrant Cai - Unsplash. It is difficult to definitively say which Las Vegas buffets are the "worst," as opinions on what makes a buffet good or bad can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may consider a buffet to be bad if it does not have a wide selection of food options, while others may consider a buffet to be bad if the quality of the food is not up to their standards.
8newsnow.com

An imaginary Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!. Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”. He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”. From the...
