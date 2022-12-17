ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Pennsylvania man admits to dismembering wife, searched how to get away with murder

By George Stockburger
WBRE
 3 days ago

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with his wife’s murder after the police says he admitted to strangling and dismembering her in their home.

According to Perkasie Borough Police , Stephen Capaldi admitted to strangling his wife Elizabeth while she was sleeping in their bed and using a pillow to smother her.

Police say Stephen then moved his wife’s body and dismembered her with a saw on October 12, 2022.

Police say on October 12, Elizabeth Capaldi reported her mother Elizabeth missing. None of Elizabeth’s personal items were missing and Stephen Capaldi reported $13,000 being missing from their home along with his wife.

According to a grand jury report , Stephen Capaldi claimed his wife admitted to having an affair before her disappearance. Police later discovered that to be untrue and found Stephen Capaldi was having an affair with another woman.

In a review of Stephen Capaldi’s phone, police found deleted text messages confirming his affair and numerous internet searches for:

  • How to get away with murder
  • How to delete Facebook messages
  • Can you avoid police detection by turning off your phone
  • Can a polygraph be skewed
  • How to control your dark impulses
  • How to disappear and never be found
  • FBI Handbook of Crime Scene Forensics

On the day of Elizabeth Capaldi’s disappearance, the grand jury report states Stephen had searched for Quikrete cement, Reciprocating Saw, and DIY blacklight.

The grand jury report stated Stephen Capaldi underwent a polygraph test and “unquestionably failed” the test. He also was said to have asked police whether they “found [his] wife’s body.”

Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing $169K from elderly father

Stephen Capaldi, according to the grand jury report, told police he was thousands of dollars in debt from buying comic books and admitted that his wife would not allow him to open a comic book store.

Capaldi admitted to police to killing his wife and moving her body to multiple locations in the house before dismembering her. Beth Capaldi’s partial remains were recovered on December 9 after Stephen left partial remains in a Montgomery County dumpster. Other remains were buried along the Delaware River shoreline in Delaware County.

Capaldi led law enforcement to the area in Delaware County where he believed he buried his wife’s partial remains. A State Police K-9 cadaver dog helped locate those remains.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function and abuse of a corpse.

“I’ve spoken with Beth Capaldi’s family,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during Thursday’s news conference. “I explained the principles and goals I focused on in my negotiations with the defendant. First: To find Beth Capaldi alive if possible – I am so sorry that this was not possible – her family was devastated by this news.  If not, then to bring her back to her family, and to bring her killer to justice.”

Stephen Capaldi is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date, but the Bucks County District Attorney’s office anticipates a 20-40 year sentence.

District Attorney Weintraub says the investigation into Beth Capaldi’s death is ongoing.

WBRE

