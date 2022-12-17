Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024
Peru's Congress on Tuesday voted to move up general elections from 2026 to April 2024 in a bid to ease political tensions sparked by the removal from office and arrest of president Pedro Castillo. Lawmakers voted 93-30 with one abstention for the change in the electoral calendar. The measure also...
kalkinemedia.com
North Korea slams Japan's new security strategy, warns of military measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
kalkinemedia.com
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
