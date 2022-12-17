Read full article on original website
Williamstown Planners Work on Outreach Plan for Bylaw Proposals
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board last week discussed its strategy for educating voters about proposals it has been developing for months and adding a couple of new warrant articles for May's annual town meeting. The board at its December meeting held brief discussions on each of the three...
Pittsfield Cable Committee Prepping for Spectrum Contract Talks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents will have the opportunity to speak on the renewal of the city's cable television license with Spectrum. The city has less than two years left for its current 10-year contract with with Charter Communications Spectrum. For the next nine months, the newly reconstituted Cable Advisory Committee will be completing an "ascertainment" process in preparation for negotiating the new contract.
Williamstown Picks Interim Chief Ziemba for Permanent Post
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Nearly two years after the last chief resigned, the Williamstown Police Department has a new permanent chief. On Tuesday afternoon, Town Manager Robert Menicocci announced that Michael Ziemba will be the next chief of police in the town after serving for nearly two years as an acting and later interim chief.
Berkshire County Historical Society Elects Board of Directors and Officers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Berkshire County Historical Society held its annual meeting at the Country Club of Pittsfield. Election of board members and officers for 2023, a review of 2022 activities, and readings by current Melville Fellows were part of the meeting. Board Members and...
Adams Arts Advisory Board Becomes Independent
ADAMS, Mass. — After a vote by the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, the Adams Arts Advisory Board has become an independent entity from the town. The board unanimously voted for the separation after the advisory board discussed it at its last meeting. Melissa Silverstein, a recent addition to the advisory board, said this does not mean the panel will sever its relationship with the town.
1Berkshire Accepting Applications for 2023-2024 Youth Leadership Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire's Youth Leadership Program (YLP) announced the launch of the application process for the YLP class of 2023-2024. The 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program, open to all current sophomores in the Berkshires, selects a cohort of up to 30 motivated students from all backgrounds for this ten-month experience that will help them to explore the regional economy and develop their leadership skills. Once selected, students will begin the program with a 2.5-day, 2-night retreat in June 2023.
Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff, Promotion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of two new staff members and a promotion. Cody Johnson joins BCC as Special Programs Coordinator, Digital Technologies Coach. Johnson was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (SUCCESS) program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., he...
North Berkshire Lights Menorahs to Mark Festival of Lights
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town marked the beginning of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, on Sunday evening with the lighting of its first menorah. Installed next to the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Williams Inn, the menorah was sponsored by the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce and celebrated by Rabbis Rachel Barenblat and Seth Wax, chaplain at Williams College. The Williams Inn offered hot cocoa to keep everyone warm.
New Parents Invited to Bring Infants to Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:15 am, the Clark Art Institute resumes its winter programming, offering tours of the permanent collection galleries designed specifically for new parents to enjoy with their infants. The event is free. Participants meet at the Clark's Admissions Desk to begin the...
McCann Tech Boys Down Hampden Charter
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Jacob Howland Tuesday scored 13 points to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 51-35 win over Hampden Charter. The Hornets got 10 points from Walter Mazza and eight from Jack Dolan in a balanced attack. "It was a good win tonight," McCann Tech...
Springfield ICS Girls Top Drury
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Alexa Davis scored 20 points Monday to lead the Springfield International Charter School girls basketball team to a 59-50 win over Drury. Alicia Mitchell added 18 points for the Bulldogs, who edged Drury, 50-49, last year in the quarter-finals of the Division 5 State Tournament. Three players...
McNeice, Thunder Shoot Past Chicopee Comp
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Brenna McNeice scored 16 points Monday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 57-48 win over Chicopee Comp. McNeice converted 14 of 16 attempts at the free throw line for the Thunder, which opened up a 14-point lead in the third quarter. Alex Hudson hit...
Mount Everett Edges McCann Tech
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emma Goewey scored 15 points Tuesday to lead the Mount Everett girls basketball team to a 37-33 win over McCann Tech. Emily Steuernagle scored 11, and Maggy Sarnacki added six as the Eagles evened their record at 2-2. “We were short a couple girls with the...
Wahconah Boys Improve to 2-0
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert scored 31 points Sunday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 76-44 win over Cape Cod Academy. Calvert scored 13 points in the third quarter, when Wahconah outscored the Seahawks, 21-5, to open an 18-point lead. Pat McLaughlin scored 15. Lucas Pickard and...
Coody Leads Mounties Past Ludlow
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock girls basketball team Tuesday showed that it can learn from history. Last season, the Mounties welcomed Ludlow to Williamstown and lost most of an 18-point lead before holding on for a three-point win. On Tuesday, Mount Greylock took a 10-point lead at half-time...
Wellenkamp, Carlson Lead Spartans Past Wahconah
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Khalil Carlson scored 25 points, and Kyle Wellenkamp added 22 Monday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 74-60 win over Wahconah. Griffin McElroy and Manny Brown each scored 11 in the win. The Spartans jumped out to a 26-13 lead in the...
