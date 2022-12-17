ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws

For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
NPR

Try these easy Hanukkah recipes

And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
NPR

The bubbling question: What's the best wine to bring to a holiday party?

'Tis the season for holiday parties and dinners. If you're accepting an invitation, what can you bring to keep things merry?. André Hueston Mack has some ideas. He's a certified sommelier in wine, distilled beverages, and even cigar service and the host of the World of Wine video series on the Bon Appétit network. Mack joined NPR's Michel Martin on All Things Considered to talk beverages for everyone this time of year: wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks, too.
OREGON STATE
NPR

My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane

In this week's "My Unsung Hero" installment, a woman recounts how a group of strangers comforted her in a time of need. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR

NewJeans, 'Ditto'

On "Ditto," K-pop girl group NewJeans is still holding out for a Christmas miracle. "My feelings for you, like the memories we share, have grown so big," singer Haerin confesses, hoping for reciprocation. Choral synth pads blanket the song like freshly fallen snow, embodying the down-home comforts of the holiday season; their gratitude is the sort that arises in the year's final days, when we reflect on those who've made our lives a little brighter.
NPR

Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films

When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
NPR

What is anxiety?

Americans are anxious. Nearly three years of a pandemic, political unrest and ongoing economic instability have left people feeling fearful, ill at ease. This week, we're spending some time understanding anxiety. We will kick off the series with a simple question - what is anxiety? NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee went looking for the answer and brings us this story.
NPR

Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past

NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR

NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love

NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost...
NPR

The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy

NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy