NPR
Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws
For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
NPR
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes
And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
NPR
Encore: Show tunes give people traveling for the holidays something to sing about
Audio will be available later today. At this time of year, people travel to be with their families. And Broadway and Hollywood have been giving them something to sing about: Traveling-song show tunes.
NPR
The bubbling question: What's the best wine to bring to a holiday party?
'Tis the season for holiday parties and dinners. If you're accepting an invitation, what can you bring to keep things merry?. André Hueston Mack has some ideas. He's a certified sommelier in wine, distilled beverages, and even cigar service and the host of the World of Wine video series on the Bon Appétit network. Mack joined NPR's Michel Martin on All Things Considered to talk beverages for everyone this time of year: wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks, too.
Did I know anything about putting on an opera? No, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me
It was 1987 in New York, I had been in the city for six years, and I was an artist who had nothing to do. So when we saw there were opportunities to work as extras in a production of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot by Franco Zeffirelli and James Levine at the Metropolitan Opera, both my brother Ai Dan and I went for the audition – and were accepted.
As Someone Who Writes About Food For A Living, I Tried Over 100 New Recipes This Year — These Are The 18 I'd Recommend Most
I keep a detailed record of every single new recipe I try each calendar year and I rate them accordingly. This year, I tried 122 new recipes — and these 18 were the ones I loved most.
NPR
Rapper Ab-Soul is back after taking time off from music to deal with his grief
How we cope and move forward after tragedy is different for everyone. For rapper Ab-Soul, taking time off was part of processing his pain. And a note - before we continue, the subject of suicide comes up in this story. Back in 2012, the singer Alori Joh killed herself. She...
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
In this week's "My Unsung Hero" installment, a woman recounts how a group of strangers comforted her in a time of need. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR
NewJeans, 'Ditto'
On "Ditto," K-pop girl group NewJeans is still holding out for a Christmas miracle. "My feelings for you, like the memories we share, have grown so big," singer Haerin confesses, hoping for reciprocation. Choral synth pads blanket the song like freshly fallen snow, embodying the down-home comforts of the holiday season; their gratitude is the sort that arises in the year's final days, when we reflect on those who've made our lives a little brighter.
NPR
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
NPR
What is anxiety?
Americans are anxious. Nearly three years of a pandemic, political unrest and ongoing economic instability have left people feeling fearful, ill at ease. This week, we're spending some time understanding anxiety. We will kick off the series with a simple question - what is anxiety? NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee went looking for the answer and brings us this story.
NPR
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR
Why many Jews in the U.S. are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah
Hanukkah began last night. The Talmud directs Jews to not just celebrate the holiday but to do it publicly, placing their menorahs where passersby can see the lights. As Deena Prichep reports, with a rise in antisemitism, some American Jews are conflicted about making their identities so public. DEENA PRICHEP,...
NPR
NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost...
NPR
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
