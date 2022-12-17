ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

Mild, quiet day, colder weather later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be partly sunny, with temperatures around average for this time of year. Later this week, however, we’re tracking a system that will bring cold, wintry conditions to our area. Find out more in the video above!. A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable...
WDTV

Cool, partly sunny first half of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After cold temperatures and snow showers over the weekend, we’re starting the workweek on a nicer note, with partly sunny skies. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
WVNT-TV

Overcast skies and cold temps for Sunday, but sunshine is expected this afternoon

Sunday starts with a chance of a few early mountain flakes, but a partly sunny sky in the afternoon is likely. If you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties, only reaching just below the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.
WVNS

Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
WDTV

Cold and wintry weekend ahead for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A blast of colder air plagues West Virginia through this weekend, keeping high temperatures in the 30s (lowlands) and 20s (mountains). Winds will remain breezy, and snow showers will be here and there through Sunday. Expect trace amounts in the lowlands, and up to about 1-2 inches in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more information.
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 Counties ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state due to the winter storm forecast to arrive this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into […]
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
WVNS

Winterize your home this winter to keep yourself warm

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With temperatures dropping across West Virginia, it might be time for you to start winterizing your own home. The phrase “winterizing your home” refers to several steps you can make to make sure your home is ready and secure for the winter season. These steps can involve several household appliances, including […]
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia stores filled with last-minute shoppers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – People were out Sunday doing their last-minute Christmas shopping and checking off a few last-minute items on their Christmas to-do lists. Some were shopping for shoes and clothes, others waited hours to get a picture with Santa, and some say they were just out enjoying the crowd. “I’ve always done last-minute […]
WOWK 13 News

Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
WBOY 12 News

When are WV’s monster festivals in 2023?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Somehow, we’re only a few days away from the new year, and a new year means another round of one of the best traditions in West Virginia — monster festivals. It’s not uncommon for these festivals to attract thousands of visitors from across the state and even across the county, so […]
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
