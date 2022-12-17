Read full article on original website
Mild, quiet day, colder weather later this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be partly sunny, with temperatures around average for this time of year. Later this week, however, we’re tracking a system that will bring cold, wintry conditions to our area. Find out more in the video above!. A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable...
Cool, partly sunny first half of the week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After cold temperatures and snow showers over the weekend, we’re starting the workweek on a nicer note, with partly sunny skies. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes...
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
Overcast skies and cold temps for Sunday, but sunshine is expected this afternoon
Sunday starts with a chance of a few early mountain flakes, but a partly sunny sky in the afternoon is likely. If you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties, only reaching just below the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.
West Virginia under a State of Preparedness before Friday winter storm
Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
Cold and wintry weekend ahead for NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A blast of colder air plagues West Virginia through this weekend, keeping high temperatures in the 30s (lowlands) and 20s (mountains). Winds will remain breezy, and snow showers will be here and there through Sunday. Expect trace amounts in the lowlands, and up to about 1-2 inches in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more information.
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
Governor Jim Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 Counties ahead of winter storm
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state due to the winter storm forecast to arrive this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into […]
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
Winterize your home this winter to keep yourself warm
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With temperatures dropping across West Virginia, it might be time for you to start winterizing your own home. The phrase “winterizing your home” refers to several steps you can make to make sure your home is ready and secure for the winter season. These steps can involve several household appliances, including […]
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
West Virginia stores filled with last-minute shoppers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – People were out Sunday doing their last-minute Christmas shopping and checking off a few last-minute items on their Christmas to-do lists. Some were shopping for shoes and clothes, others waited hours to get a picture with Santa, and some say they were just out enjoying the crowd. “I’ve always done last-minute […]
Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
When are WV’s monster festivals in 2023?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Somehow, we’re only a few days away from the new year, and a new year means another round of one of the best traditions in West Virginia — monster festivals. It’s not uncommon for these festivals to attract thousands of visitors from across the state and even across the county, so […]
LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site of the Kanawha Manufacturing building on […]
West Virginia gas reaches pre-Ukraine invasion prices
West Virginians, and most of the U.S., are actually seeing gas prices drop to lower than last year and from before the price spike when Russia invaded Ukraine.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
