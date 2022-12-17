Sunday starts with a chance of a few early mountain flakes, but a partly sunny sky in the afternoon is likely. If you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties, only reaching just below the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

