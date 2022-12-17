Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
earth.com
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Washington Examiner
The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait
It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Washington Examiner
China's territorial threats reach far beyond Taiwan
In 1937, Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong told hagiographer Edgar Snow, "If the Koreans wish to break away from the chains of Japanese imperialism, we will extend them our enthusiastic help in their struggle for independence. The same thing applies to [Taiwan]." Someone might want to tell Chinese President Xi...
Russia, China Join Forces Against Push to Punish Iran
Facing growing pressure to assist each other on the global stage, Russia and China backed Iran in an international vote on the country's recent crackdowns.
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
CBS News
Macron on China’s aggression toward Taiwan | 60 Minutes
France is the only European country with a significant presence in the Indo-Pacific region. What does French President Emmanuel Macron think about China's stance toward Taiwan?
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
US News and World Report
China Reports 16,797 New COVID Cases for Dec 8 Vs 21,439 a Day Earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 16,797 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 8, of which 3,637 were symptomatic and 13,160 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. The commission reported 21,439 new cases a day earlier – 4,079 symptomatic and 17,360 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported...
BEIJING BACKS DOWN: Chinese citizens 'empowered' after COVID protests, China researcher says
COVID-19 protests across China resulted in officials easing restrictions, leading residents to feel empowered after years of 'draconian' laws
Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit
RIYADH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.
China urges U.S. to respect WTO panel ruling - statement
GENEVA (Reuters) - China urged the United States to respect a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday which found that Trump-era U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports contravened global trading rules.
China expert Gordon Chang blasts global leftists' adoration for Chinese government system
China expert Gordon Chang sounded off on China's ongoing heavy-handed lockdowns and suppression of protesters by its government on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
