The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’

One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait

It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
China's territorial threats reach far beyond Taiwan

In 1937, Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong told hagiographer Edgar Snow, "If the Koreans wish to break away from the chains of Japanese imperialism, we will extend them our enthusiastic help in their struggle for independence. The same thing applies to [Taiwan]." Someone might want to tell Chinese President Xi...
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
China Reports 16,797 New COVID Cases for Dec 8 Vs 21,439 a Day Earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 16,797 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 8, of which 3,637 were symptomatic and 13,160 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. The commission reported 21,439 new cases a day earlier – 4,079 symptomatic and 17,360 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported...

