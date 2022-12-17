Read full article on original website
NPR
'Kindred' brings Octavia Butler to the screen for the first time
The new FX on Hulu series Kindred is the first on-screen adaptation of any work by the great science fiction writer Octavia Butler. It's the story of Dana, a young Black woman who suddenly finds herself transported onto a Maryland plantation in 1815. She has a connection to the plantation owner's son, and while getting a handle on that, she makes both bitter enemies and surprising allies in the past and present day.
NPR
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
NPR
A critic revisits his list of the TV and movies he wished he covered in 2022
Every year, John Powers looks back on the great features he never got around to talking about. This year's list includes White Lotus, The Menu, Nanny and Dark Winds — plus one vodka commercial. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Our critic at large, John Powers, spends the...
NPR
Rapper Ab-Soul is back after taking time off from music to deal with his grief
How we cope and move forward after tragedy is different for everyone. For rapper Ab-Soul, taking time off was part of processing his pain. And a note - before we continue, the subject of suicide comes up in this story. Back in 2012, the singer Alori Joh killed herself. She...
NPR
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
NPR
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with broadcaster Anderson Cooper about his podcast, "All There Is," which explores grief and loss. Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago,...
NPR
NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost...
