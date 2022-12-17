Now that the World Cup trophy is in Argentine hands, it and the team who won it are making the 21-hour journey from Doha to Buenos Aires. They're headed home to celebrate with fans. On Sunday afternoon, Argentina and its superstar player, Lionel Messi, claimed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Prior to the tournament, Messi had already announced this would be his last World Cup.

1 DAY AGO