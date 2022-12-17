Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Argentinian soccer fans are hoping Messi finally gets to lift a World Cup
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in Spanish). KAHN: Pablo Godoy says he and friends from a local football club came here to blow off steam. PABLO GODOY: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: "We're so nervous, anxious for the game," he says. He really hopes Argentina's captain, superstar Lionel Messi, finally wins a World Cup, something he's never done despite winning almost every other prize in soccer. That's brought the wrath of a nation on Messi, especially when compared to soccer legend Diego Maradona.
NPR
Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years
A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
NPR
Argentina's Lionel Messi has been chasing a World Cup win for 16 years
OK. People in sports sometimes say an exceptionally close game is a nail-biter. So it was fitting yesterday when the World Cup final went into extra time and the TV broadcast briefly showed a woman literally biting her nails. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. So was I. Argentina prevailed in a...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NPR
Lionel Messi's legacy solidified in Argentina after taking home the World Cup
Now that the World Cup trophy is in Argentine hands, it and the team who won it are making the 21-hour journey from Doha to Buenos Aires. They're headed home to celebrate with fans. On Sunday afternoon, Argentina and its superstar player, Lionel Messi, claimed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Prior to the tournament, Messi had already announced this would be his last World Cup.
NPR
Argentina wins World Cup over France after exciting final
It was one of the finest World Cup finals in the history of the tournament. Argentina is the champion after a thrilling match that went into extra time and then a penalty kick shootout against France. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. The 2022 World Cup has ended with one of the most...
NPR
Fans in Paris prepare for Argentina and France to face off in the World Cup final
France is competing against Argentina in the World Cup final. In Paris, concerns over human rights violations are now mixed with excitement. Today in Doha, the World Cup final - defending champion France takes on Argentina. Both countries have won the Cup twice and are looking for a third title. We go now to correspondents in both countries to hear about the teams and the stakes.
NPR
Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory
Yesterday was a special day for Argentines. JULIETA MARTINELLI: Oh, man. Where do I even start? I'm finally getting my voice back. SUMMERS: That is Julieta Martinelli, a journalist based in Atlanta, where she watched the World Cup final and... MARTINELLI: I injured my knee against the table jumping and...
Comments / 0