King Charles III to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to his coronation

By Tamantha Ryan
 3 days ago

King Charles III is taking the high road.

The newly crowned monarch, 74, will extend an olive branch to his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, by inviting them to his coronation on May 6, 2023, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

Although invitations for the highly-anticipated event have not been sent out yet, a source told the outlet that Charles told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they are welcome to attend the historic event at Westminster Abbey in London.

“Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him,” the insider said.

“While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

An insider told the Daily Mail that the “door will always be left ajar” for the king’s youngest son.
Another source said they thought it would be “unlikely” that the invitation would be revoked, even with the forthcoming release of Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”

The coronation date is set to take place on Harry and Markle’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.

However, experts previously said that the date was not a dig at the Sussexes.

“The date was chosen because it’s just before the state opening of Parliament and Charles will want to appear as King with his crown and the whole ceremonial (robes),” Tom Bower, author of “ Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors ,” told us in October.

Though Charles seems to be wanting to steer clear of the drama, requests have come in for the monarch to strip the Sussexes of their titles, which were gifted to the pair by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2018 .

After the release of Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” Piers Morgan urged the king to take action.

“King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the royal family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy,” he tweeted on Monday.

Harry and Markle talked about their rift with the royal family in their new docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”
However, a royal expert explained to Page Six why that move would be very unlikely .

“Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive,” the expert told us.

“It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family.”

In the documentary, Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, shared how unhappy they were being a part of the royal family.

In one episode, the father of two explained how his dad and brother, Prince William, scold him when he told them he wanted to step away from his royal duties and move to North America with his wife and son, Archie.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father saying things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.

Additionally, Harry revealed that after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 , he felt distanced from King Charles III was instead “brought up” by his “second family” in Africa.

All six episodes of “Harry & Meghan” are now available to stream on Netflix.

Mir3
3d ago

Yes only after nothing negative was said about so called “royal family” . They just have to deal with the racism they got going….sad !

